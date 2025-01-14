I'm using a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ SM-X210, One UI Version 6.1, with Vivaldi 7.0.3505.165

While here on the forum, I accidently swiped on the screen to the left and a window popped out on the right side.

Then I swiped to the right to see if anything happens, and the site's link section appeared facing vertically on the left - Browser - Mail - News...

Does Vivaldi have some sort of navigation feature for sites, when you swipe left and right?

When you look at these screen shots, this to me just looks like the site or browser has a bug, because they are appearing only partially under the site, some of the views cut off.

Thanks