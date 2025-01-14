Swiping Left Right Side Windows Appear
-
I'm using a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ SM-X210, One UI Version 6.1, with Vivaldi 7.0.3505.165
While here on the forum, I accidently swiped on the screen to the left and a window popped out on the right side.
Then I swiped to the right to see if anything happens, and the site's link section appeared facing vertically on the left - Browser - Mail - News...
Does Vivaldi have some sort of navigation feature for sites, when you swipe left and right?
When you look at these screen shots, this to me just looks like the site or browser has a bug, because they are appearing only partially under the site, some of the views cut off.
Thanks
-
Hi,
I had/have this on a Huawei MatePad.
Since not my device,
I just try to remember.
IIRC,
Just happens on LandScape or Portrait, not both.
Check at
vivaldi://sync-internals/
Appears a site or an error?
If an error? (Regarding x64 version)
From where have you installed V?
-
@ViIT This site has sidebars on mobile devices, it is a feature of the forum software. (Opera forums use the same software and show the same sidebars). Not sure what happened in the screenshots though - they should have proper backgrounds and not show other content through them.
-
@sgunhouse said in Swiping Left Right Side Windows Appear:
Not sure what happened in the screenshots though - they should have proper backgrounds and not show other content through them.
Hi,
I was referring about that missing backgrounds.
Since that, the side bars can't be understood if not previously aware of them.
Just checked on the tablet and did not happened either on Stable or Dev, Portrait/Landscape.
-
I see now, it works in Portrait Mode.
Landscape Mode is messed up, the screenshots with it all broken looking was Landscape.
By the way if I swipe to the right I briefly see the side menu appear, but then the website goes back to the previous page, as if I hit the Back < Arrow. How can I swipe right and stay on the page?
I opened a new tab and typed
vivaldi://sync-internals
I don't see anything, not sure what to look for either.
I downloaded Vivaldi off of the Play Store.
Thanks
-
Here's how it looks when I swipe left in Protrait Mode.
Here's how it looks when I swipe right in Protrait Mode, but it kept going back a page every time I swiped. It took me several times swiping before I could get a screenshot showing the menu, before the page went back, and the menu would disappear.
-
@ViIT said in Swiping Left Right Side Windows Appear:
I don't see anything, not sure what to look for either.
Add a pic
-
The sidebars appears swapping from 0.5 to 2cm from the side.
If you swap from the far side, it gets a gesture as Back/Forward.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
-
@Zalex108 said in Swiping Left Right Side Windows Appear:
The sidebars appears swapping from 0.5 to 2cm from the side.
If you swap from the far side, it gets a gesture as Back/Forward.
I didn't understand anything you said...
I just uploaded 2 pics showing it working in Portrait, you asking for something else?
@mib2berlin ok...
I don't use the tablet Portrait either, so it would be great if this worked in Landscape. Could there be any settings affecting this?
Thanks
-
@ViIT said in Swiping Left Right Side Windows Appear:
I didn't understand anything you said...
-
@Zalex108 said in Swiping Left Right Side Windows Appear:
@ViIT said in Swiping Left Right Side Windows Appear:
I didn't understand anything you said...
Hi,
All I understand now, is that I was origjnally swiping at the far left and right of the screen, and if I swipe now in the middle of the screen, it stays put and the page doesn't go back.
Now if I can only get this working in Landscape Mode... hmm
Thanks
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ViIT
Maybe this is a bug with your tablet and Vivaldi, can you change the forum theme to dark if it is a graphical glitch?
Click on your avatar right top > settings.
-
@ViIT The swipe-left Back (and a corresponding swipe-right Forward, where Forward is applicable) are built-in gestures to the Vivaldi app and apply on any site, but only when started right at the edge of the screen. Swiping in the middle of the screen triggers the site's sidebars without the app's gestures also being triggered.
Sounds like the sidebars' styling isn't being applied when the vertical height of the screen is too short, a bug that the software's developers would need to look into.
-
Note to any involved, on a Windows touchscreen I can also trigger the sidebars but again the left sidebar shows no styling. The right sidebar is just confusing, with probably black text on a black background and thus only the icons (and the grey text "Status" above them) visible.
-
@mib2berlin If you're talking about;
Settings > Apperance & Theme - It was originally on Follow System, and I changed it to Dark Mode, with Dark Web pages and it changed a little, now the right side menu shows more, but it's still not 100% correct and the left side is still messed up.
@sgunhouse Sometimes if I swipe starting on the farthest left and swipe to the right, the browser jumps back one page, but if I start in the middle swiping it doesn't do this. I see now it's a bit picky on how you swipe, I've been able to swipe on the farthest side now.
If I start on the farthest right and swipe left the browser stays on the same page, nothing happens. This side for whatever reason isn't as picky/sensitive to how I swipe.
Left side now with everything dark.
Right side now with everything dark.
Thanks!
-
I remember to happening this when downloaded V from Aurora Store.
That Huawei had no PlayStore.
The Aurora got the Arm7 version and couldn't access the Sync-Internals.
Getting the Arm8 from UpToDown, solved the Sync-Internals and probably, but not sure, the missing sides on the Forum.
Check your versions.
-
@ViIT If there is a Forward (that is, if you've used Back to get to the current page), then swiping from the right edge will move Forward. But obviously you don't run into that as often. Back is an option unless you're in a newly-opened tab, or already went Back to that tab's initial page.
-
Jjane.n moved this topic from Vivaldi for Android
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
This seems to be a forum bug not a browser bug, so I moved the topic.
I've also pinged a dev to look into this.
-
cinemahd564 Banned
This post is deleted!