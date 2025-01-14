Asana connects to an old work email account and not to my current email
Hey All,
I used Asana at my old company with a work email account.
I now use Asana with my personal email as just love the app.
I removed the Asana extension from my work profile in Vivaldi and deleted my work profile from Vivaldi.
However, when I add the Asana extension to my personal profile, even though I clearly give it permission to access my personal Gmail account, the extension connects to my old work email address account - I can search and view tasks that were still active when I left.
I do not have access to my old work email address so I'm not logged into this work address.
I'm wondering if this is a problem with Vivaldi - somewhere storing this old profile and/or accounts or with the Asana extension?
Any help is much appreciated!!
Thanks
Paul
@paulspratley Vivaldi would not cause this.
Your Asana extension, ir it's really worthwhile email client app, should allow you to specify both servername and username, which should force it onto your current email address.
@Ayespy thanks for this - the auth permissions when I install the extension are just for my personal gmail account.
I 'll ping the extension devs and see what they say.
Cheers
Paul
@paulspratley In your Asana account you can remove unneeded mail addresses.
@DoctorG thanks for replying! My old work email is not linked to my personal Gmail Asana account.
@paulspratley Oh. I though that could be a solution.
And if you remove the Asana extension and re-add it?
Does that help?
I can not test Asana at this time.
BTW it's not the browser extension it's the Gmail Plugin that I'm talking about.
-
@DoctorG yep and deleted all permissions in my personal Google account too.
I have requested support from Asana
Really strange that the issue happens for you.
Good. Let us wait what they say.