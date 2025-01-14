Hey All,

I used Asana at my old company with a work email account.

I now use Asana with my personal email as just love the app.

I removed the Asana extension from my work profile in Vivaldi and deleted my work profile from Vivaldi.

However, when I add the Asana extension to my personal profile, even though I clearly give it permission to access my personal Gmail account, the extension connects to my old work email address account - I can search and view tasks that were still active when I left.

I do not have access to my old work email address so I'm not logged into this work address.

I'm wondering if this is a problem with Vivaldi - somewhere storing this old profile and/or accounts or with the Asana extension?

Any help is much appreciated!!

Thanks

Paul