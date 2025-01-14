Chrome Store | Extensions Installation?
@Aaron
hello
i have a new problem i dont know how to add extension from chrome websotre to vivaldi ? please
@Jordanlayani In Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Google Extensions → activate Webstore
Open https://chromewebstore.google.com/
Search for the extension you need
Open the listed one
Hit "Add" button
Extension will be installed
@Jordanlayani said in Bookmark synch from computeur to vivaldi app:
@Aaron it work thank you man how much i need to pay you?
Just hit the thumbs-up button below forum post of user who helped you.
@DoctorG
its already enable then when i try to add extension to chrome they say : To add this item to Chrome, please update your browser.
@Jordanlayani Which Vivaldi version do you run (see Vivaldi menu Help → About)?
@DoctorG
Vivaldi 5.6.2867.62 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Révision ef1c4a3fa12ff48a0834eab3d28abd20049c91c1
Système d’exploitation Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601.24546)
JavaScript V8 10.8.168.25
Agent utilisateur Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/108.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Ligne de commande "C:\Users\Utilisateur\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Chemin d’accès à l’exécutable C:\Users\Utilisateur\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Chemin d’accès au profil C:\Users\Utilisateur\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
@Jordanlayani You use a outdated Vivaldi version with Windows 7 which is not supported.
⇒ https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
@DoctorG
yes but i have already one extension name malware byte on my vivaldi
i dont know why it is install i never download from webstore
maybe its after import my bookmarks from google chrome
@Jordanlayani I do not think that new extensions can be used in Vivaldi 5.6.
Had you installed Malwarebytes on your Windows 7 log ago? Then the extension could have be added by Malwarebytes app.
@DoctorG
yes i was install the software long time ago malwarebyte
with windows 7
Aaron Translator
@Jordanlayani
Sorry for the late reply. Based on your conversation with @DoctorG , the problem may be caused by your vivaldi version being relatively low. To be honest, I don't know much about this.
@Aaron but why it work for malware but extension?
derDay Supporters
@Jordanlayani
probably because the extension was installed at a time when the vivaldi version was up to date or the webstore still allowed to use an outdated browser version
-
@derDay no i just install vivaldi on my computer a week ago
so extension was install at this time not before