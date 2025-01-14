Is there a video teleconferencing feature being planned for Vivaldi? If so, sign me up!

Must-have features:

Educational -- K-12 (North American), round-table discussion methodology, aula (lecture hall), Montessori (open room), small college roundtable, large university classroom/lecture hall (Chinese state universities), one-on-one tutoring (different disciplines), physically challenged, and others

Business -- Conferences (very small to very large), Stockholder meetings, one-on-one (as small and secretive as possible), "business at the beach", coffeehouse business, physically challenged (comfort and privacy)...other models

Family and Friends -- settings, optics (how do we see and interact clearly?), settings (places where we meet from home to home), connecting with family and friends who are in controlled settings (nursing/assisted living facilities, hospitals, prisons (to break the evil of extortionary communications costs imposed upon those whose misfortune finds them incarcerated), camping (there are a number of camping vlogs on YouTube, such as Ramble Soul or Ryua Camping -- the dog is wonderful)

Emergency Aid -- natural disasters, political upheaval (print and electronic journalists), profound social crisis (I would like to indicate those in world today -- Gaza, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon and others), with better privacy guards than Tor -- and much safer than Tor), EMS (emergency medical services), medical/hospital

Space -- NASA, ESA, ESO, JAXA, and other space agencies?

Automotive -- logistics for ground-to-air/sea transportation, satellite communication, navigation systems

A way to communicate on a browser system that protects everyone´s privacy -- no tracking (GPS, GLONASS, and others).

NOTHING BIG AND FANCY -- just serene and quiet, no hype or hoopla? Just quiet, and quietly Vivaldi.