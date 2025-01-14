Vivaldi with Video Teleconferencing?
martinreyhan2052
Is there a video teleconferencing feature being planned for Vivaldi? If so, sign me up!
Must-have features:
Educational -- K-12 (North American), round-table discussion methodology, aula (lecture hall), Montessori (open room), small college roundtable, large university classroom/lecture hall (Chinese state universities), one-on-one tutoring (different disciplines), physically challenged, and others
Business -- Conferences (very small to very large), Stockholder meetings, one-on-one (as small and secretive as possible), "business at the beach", coffeehouse business, physically challenged (comfort and privacy)...other models
Family and Friends -- settings, optics (how do we see and interact clearly?), settings (places where we meet from home to home), connecting with family and friends who are in controlled settings (nursing/assisted living facilities, hospitals, prisons (to break the evil of extortionary communications costs imposed upon those whose misfortune finds them incarcerated), camping (there are a number of camping vlogs on YouTube, such as Ramble Soul or Ryua Camping -- the dog is wonderful)
Emergency Aid -- natural disasters, political upheaval (print and electronic journalists), profound social crisis (I would like to indicate those in world today -- Gaza, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon and others), with better privacy guards than Tor -- and much safer than Tor), EMS (emergency medical services), medical/hospital
Space -- NASA, ESA, ESO, JAXA, and other space agencies?
Automotive -- logistics for ground-to-air/sea transportation, satellite communication, navigation systems
A way to communicate on a browser system that protects everyone´s privacy -- no tracking (GPS, GLONASS, and others).
NOTHING BIG AND FANCY -- just serene and quiet, no hype or hoopla? Just quiet, and quietly Vivaldi.
@martinreyhan2052 As i know: not planned.
barbudo2005
As I know: Nonsense.
oudstand Supporters
But a huge list of (in my mind) complex features. Like why should you distinguish if it's educational, business or family and friends and why have different room sizes? An adjustable size and settings and it fits for everything.