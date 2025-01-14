I've been using bitwarden to sync passwords between Mac and Android, although is't prefectly installable on the desktop version, the chrome store mentions "unsupported browser" on the mobile version. Bitwarden can export json or csv but I don't see an option to import csv or json in Vivaldi.

Also on osx, unlike in Safari, Bitwarden in Vivaldi doesn't support fingerprint login. I can understand that development for Mac ain't a priority when you want to move away form US software. I used to use linux for year, but you can't expect people to make a U turn, some of these features we're used to should work if Apple doesn't prevent it ( you never know )

Anyway is there a way I can migrate using a json export ?