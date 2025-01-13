@mtissington Hi, this will be difficult I think.

When you add a webpage widget, you get a choice of using the theme variables. These variables can be viewed at:

vivaldi://themecolors

The big problem is that the webview used to actually display the webpage has the standard white background all unstyled web pages have. And you can't (AFAIK) override this with transparency - there would be nothing to show "behind" a web page showing in a browser (in normal cases).

Now you could hack it and set opacity for the whole webview element but that'd mean making all of it more transparent, not just for instance the body background.

You should be able to use any of the theme variables in the webpage though, just not the ones with transparency/alpha channel

Widgets are new in 7.1 and hopefully they will add more options in the future.