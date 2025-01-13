@lovegirin Unfortunately, you can't use wildcards there, and these are not the same

https://example.com

https://www.example.com

I have reported this as a bug:

VB-104805 Website Permissions - unable to use Chromium-style wildcards for domains

It is confusing to users since there are several different ways in Chromium to set permissions, depending on what type it is.

For instance, camera+mic+location permissions do not support wildcards and can't be added manually in Chromium in any case.

https://example:443

While for Cookies/Notifications and other they use the wildcard syntax:

[*.]example.com

For the permissions where Chromium allows users to add directly, they support wildcards, while for those where they have to be set in the SiteInfo dialog, they use the former syntax.

So you get a confusing mix of syntax styles:

