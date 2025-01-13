Solved Website permissions confusion
-
Why doesn't this work?
It also doesn't work to put
[*.]youtube.com:443
https://[*.]youtube.com:443
and probably a few more I tried but can't remember.
There are several ones I've added through the address bar padlock that look just fine:
What is the proper syntax for adding them manually in
Settings -> Privacy and Security -> Website Permissions?
-
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@lovegirin Unfortunately, you can't use wildcards there, and these are not the same
https://example.com
https://www.example.com
I have reported this as a bug:
VB-104805 Website Permissions - unable to use Chromium-style wildcards for domains
It is confusing to users since there are several different ways in Chromium to set permissions, depending on what type it is.
For instance, camera+mic+location permissions do not support wildcards and can't be added manually in Chromium in any case.
https://example:443
While for Cookies/Notifications and other they use the wildcard syntax:
[*.]example.com
For the permissions where Chromium allows users to add directly, they support wildcards, while for those where they have to be set in the SiteInfo dialog, they use the former syntax.
So you get a confusing mix of syntax styles:
-
@lovegirin Use
https://youtube.com
The Chromium-like regex/wildcard is not implemented in Vvialdi UI.
-
@DoctorG would
https://youtube.commean the same as
*.youtube.comor would I have to add a rule for every single subdomain?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@lovegirin Unfortunately, you can't use wildcards there, and these are not the same
https://example.com
https://www.example.com
I have reported this as a bug:
VB-104805 Website Permissions - unable to use Chromium-style wildcards for domains
It is confusing to users since there are several different ways in Chromium to set permissions, depending on what type it is.
For instance, camera+mic+location permissions do not support wildcards and can't be added manually in Chromium in any case.
https://example:443
While for Cookies/Notifications and other they use the wildcard syntax:
[*.]example.com
For the permissions where Chromium allows users to add directly, they support wildcards, while for those where they have to be set in the SiteInfo dialog, they use the former syntax.
So you get a confusing mix of syntax styles:
-
Thanks for your reply!
That is so frustratingly annoying and confusing...
-
Llovegirin has marked this topic as solved