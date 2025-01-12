Bug: swipe to close tab
-
I don't have Swipe to close tab switched on, I've never had it turned on. However, the feature is active and the current tab is closed when I swipe left-to-right.
Using Vivaldi 7.0.3505.165 on a Galaxy S24 Ultra running Android 14.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
This setting applies for closing tabs with the swipe gesture in the Tab Switcher. As far as I can tell, this works as expected.
So I'm wondering if you're swiping from the edge of the screen while the tab is open. That's a gesture for moving back in history and can result in closing the tab as well.
Since that's an Android feature, you'll need to disable it from Android's settings.
-
@jane-n So this 'Close Tab' bubble isn't from Vivaldi?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
That's right. But it will only close the tab, when the tab has no history. Otherwise it'll go to the previous page you visited in that tab.
-
@jane-n thanks, I've never seen it happen before so I've no idea what's changed, I know where to look now though!
-
CrustyBumbler
This post is deleted!