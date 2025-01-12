Android homescreen shortcut behaviour

Hi team,

I use Volumio and have two devices running at home.

I access them by assigning each a fixed IP and having a link for each on my phone’s homescreen.

These were added by going to xx.xx.xx.xx/playback and using Vivaldi’s ‘Add to home screen’ option (Confirmed same behaviour on Chrome as well).

I wanted to change the IP for a device so deleted one of the shortcuts, and now when I add it it’s saved as a link to open witin browser instead.

So instead of opening a separate window, it now just opens a tab within the browser.

I've also raised this in the Volumio forum but recieved no reply.

Has anything changed in the way shortcuts are added to homescreen in the last 6 months?

Has Volumio stopped acting like a PWA or something?

Is it still possible to add as a standalone window shortcut to my homescreen?

Any assistance would be gratefully recieved.

Thanks.