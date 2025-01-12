Volumio | Homescreen Shortcut
-
Android homescreen shortcut behaviour
Hi team,
I use Volumio and have two devices running at home.
I access them by assigning each a fixed IP and having a link for each on my phone’s homescreen.
These were added by going to xx.xx.xx.xx/playback and using Vivaldi’s ‘Add to home screen’ option (Confirmed same behaviour on Chrome as well).
I wanted to change the IP for a device so deleted one of the shortcuts, and now when I add it it’s saved as a link to open witin browser instead.
So instead of opening a separate window, it now just opens a tab within the browser.
I've also raised this in the Volumio forum but recieved no reply.
Has anything changed in the way shortcuts are added to homescreen in the last 6 months?
Has Volumio stopped acting like a PWA or something?
Is it still possible to add as a standalone window shortcut to my homescreen?
Any assistance would be gratefully recieved.
Thanks.
--
ModEdit: Title
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
To install Volumio as a PWA, select "Install" after choosing "Add to Home screen" from the Vivaldi menu. Then it'll open the site in a separate window.
If you don't see that option, the website doesn't support PWAs.
-
Hi,
Thanks for your reply.
That suggests the behaviour has changed when opening home screen shortcuts at some point in roughly the last 6-12 months - That they now open as a new tab in the browser instead of a stabdalone Vivaldi window?
(I never chose an install option, only ever added it to home screen)
Is there any way to choose to open in a new standalone window?
Thanks.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Skooz said in Volumio | Homescreen Shortcut:
Is there any way to choose to open in a new standalone window?
Unfortunately, there is not.