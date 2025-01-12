Trusted VPN Vivaldi Add-on/Extension
mycologycollege
I bit the bullet and purchased several "lifetime" VPN subscriptions on StackSocial. I have no experience using VPNs, but I understand the basics. I was hoping you could recommend an opensource VPN extension/add-on for Vivaldi that would allow switching between different VPN profiles.
Thanks ahead of time!
Hi,
You should provide What already used to avoid others to suggest it again.
BTW,
https://duckduckgo.com/?q="open+source"+VPN+extensions&t=vivaldim&ia=web
mycologycollege
Hi, if I understand your reply to suggest what I have already tried: I have not yet tried any add-ons/extensions. I was hoping to get recommendations from experienced users who have personal experience with such.
This seemed me as you Bought many LT VPN subs already.
Do I understood wrong?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
So-called "VPN" extensions are not VPNs at all. They're just proxies. They send the browsers's request through a proxy, but there's nothing Virtual or Private or Network about them.
Get a real VPN that operates on the OS layer and sends all traffic through it.
mycologycollege
I probably did not choose my words well. Is there an extension that allows me to use the profiles from multiple VPN companies?
Ok,
As PathDuck mentions,
At OS level, OpenVPN can be used for multiple services.
As an Extension, IDK about any.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mycologycollege
Hi, I think such an extension doesn't exist.
I guess I have a similar problem but with one service.
CyberGhost doesn't support Opensuse Linux so I have to create a OpenVPN connection manually.
If I need a different country (server location), I have to do this again and so forth.
The connections appear in the network, in this case WiFi.
It should be possible to do this for different VPN companies, so if you use 3 you need to create 3 OpenVPN connections.
Cheers, mib
Ok,
Seems I misunderstood.
So,
To use your already paid VPNs, you should look at their settings and see what 3rd party Apps are allowed so the Profile file should appear there.
Open VNP can be used at least for 5 services that I'm aware since Mib's comment.
Aaron Translator