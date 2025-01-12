What note-taking software do you use?
What features and functions do you mainly value in it, and in what scenarios do you primarily use it? I mainly use OneNote, which is convenient for recording work notes and pasting tables.
Pesala Ambassador
@huxiaomeng Notepad2, because it basically Notepad with a few minor enhancements.
For coding projects I sometimes use Notepad++, which has some useful find and replace features across multiple files.
notepa++ is very popular among programmers
maximvasiljev
Obsidian / FSnotes / Nota_md
Because all of them using plain text format (markdown) – I use several apps on same notes folder (and can move to another app like Joplin)
Off course powerfull text editors like VS Code, Sublime Text, Zed (<– check out cool multibuffer edit feature) – works fine with notes folder. Also possible to install some extension for better markdown handling or even more for support Org Mode from Emacs
mycologycollege
Vivaldi's Notes is pretty good.
Yahoo's (Calendar) Notepad works great.
iOS Notes is a regular.
Sublime Text is remarkable:
https://www.sublimetext.com
*free training for Sublime Text:
https://www.udemy.com/course/introduccion-a-sublime-text/
@huxiaomeng I really like Zim (on Linux). It is very easy to just take notes, but also supports adding headings, images, links, and URLs. It's way easier than using a word processor and much richer than using a text editor.
@mycologycollege These note-taking apps are worth checking out
@josephj11 Sounds good, but I don't use Linux
I use Apple Notes
@supermurs I use it too.
I use Vivaldi Notes because it's easy to transfer to other devices and I don't need to install third-party apps.
If I need to create or edit a local file, I use the standard Notepad or Notepad++ built into the file manager.
maximvasiljev
@kurai
for small notes – Vivaldi Notes works really good.
But for large notes base – I don't need another vendor lock (some sync issue and notes are gone). Notes in plaintext files work like magic – I can move them wherever I want, I can do mass edits, I can publish via some static website generator (docsifyjs, gohugo) and etc
@huxiaomeng I know. That's why I added the note that it was on Linux. It's your thread, but others read it too.
Joplin and Obsidian. And Vivaldi Notes. I tried Anytype but it s so complicated.
paul1149 Supporters
Cherrytree is my fave, but it doesn't sync to Android. So for that I use Joplin.
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
At the moment, I use Joplin syncing through OneDrive (evil).
robertecullen
I'm a fan of plain text for notes. It's portable.
For personal notes, Keep on Android since it syncs. For work, Windows Notepad in dark mode syncing to OneDrive. VS Code for scripting.
Apart of the Vivaldi notes, I use also the Blue Velvet Editor in the Web Panel. It saved files locally in Html format (also PDF, TXT). It also permits to select a web page content and paste it in the editor conserving the original UI and with working links. Also great for designing web pages.
Works also in mobile.
paul1149 Supporters
This thread got me to try Vivaldi's Notes, and I like it. I never did like Joplin, but I used it because it would sync with Android. But V. does that too, and better. I like the formatting functions better too. So I've made the switch!
I only wish I could user .css the paragraph styles a bit more to my liking.
