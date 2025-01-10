please, google voice search doesnt work, help
hi, i bought mic and i was happy but couldnt use google voice search in vivaldi so whats the problem, and then i need extinsions for speech to text on webpage.
thanks
@slm4work That Google Voice Search and Speech to Text works only with Google Chrome browsers and is only allowed for companies, who pay annual fees per installation. Vivaldi currently does not want to invest their money.
@slm4work It does work on YouTube, but as noted by DoctorG, it requires a license to be paid by Vivaldi to use it everywhere.
thanks, bing worked but i prefer google,
is there extinsion that work perfectly,
also i look for speech to text to use it when write in forums or tweets and so on.
i tried some but they didnt work.