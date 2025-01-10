WHA IS THIS KINDA GAME?
hello,
just noticeted but thus other Android usrs got x2 flags ?
what is meaning if this ? oO
lol, yep ...
1yrs old
i just noticed xDD
1yrs n nobody do nothin... oO
crazy...
@disu1950 said in WHA IS THIS KINDA GAME?:
But it isn't a bug; it is intentional. The first flag is for the
United States Minor Outlying Islandsand the second flag is for the
United States of America.
You can see multiples of other flags as well for places with differing Unicode Regional Indicator Symbols that share the same flag. To quote from the link:
u/RavingMalwaaysaid in this Reddit comment:
As another example there are 3 versions of the Norway flag for Svalbard, Bouvet Island, and Norway itself.
They are just less easy to notice because they are much further apart when shown in alphabetical order.
