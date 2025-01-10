@disu1950 said in WHA IS THIS KINDA GAME?:

But it isn't a bug; it is intentional. The first flag is for the United States Minor Outlying Islands and the second flag is for the United States of America .

You can see multiples of other flags as well for places with differing Unicode Regional Indicator Symbols that share the same flag. To quote from the link:

u/RavingMalwaay said in this Reddit comment:

As another example there are 3 versions of the Norway flag for Svalbard, Bouvet Island, and Norway itself.

They are just less easy to notice because they are much further apart when shown in alphabetical order.