Add new Speed Dial dialog redesign – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3571.3
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The first Snapshot of 2025 comes with a new dialog for adding Speed Dial bookmarks and fixes for the Tab Switcher.
Add new Speed Dial Dialog – The dialog for adding new Speed Dial bookmarks on the Start Page has a brand new look and now includes suggestions from our partners to easily fill your Speed Dial with useful links.
This is the worst snapshot!
I don't want to see those ads suggestions ever
I want previous old clean dialog back where you can add name and url without bloatware with ads.
Totally disappointed.
...everybody wants to make money. That I can understand and I'm not judging. But!
I'm laughing. Loudly!
Vivaldi has the eternal problem of how to pitch recommended sites. Make it nice and user friendly! Now I see small, obscure icons and cropped captions for them... Uhm... what's this, Holmes? maybe is this some kind of shameful advertisement? -- Where's my magnifying glass, Watson?
Once again: if you need to, use dynamically changing font size, make captions in two lines, full site names, draw, sketch (or find in the Internet) beautiful icons, opacity (alpha layer), different background colors... Take care of the appearance of Speed Dials, after all! It's already ridiculous when a professional company can't (for how many years!) make a basic beauty with the appearance of its icons and signatures.
All icon/thumbnail captions that don't fit on one line are now cut off with three dots. Much better to build in dynamic font size reduction and two, three lines of captions. A single feature that can be applied in all languages across the entire browser interface (and History panel too! with date/time label).
Are we in the 21st century or when?
It will also be good for each advertising label, thumbnail, to make a short but informative annotation. What is it and why is it useful?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Stardust
Hi, how often do you use this dialogue?
I never used it since the first Android version was published.
Make a feature request to disable it and I would support it, even I don't use it.
@far4
Hi, if you want to add a new speed dial use the landscape view.
Ooops, you cant read the text either.
And what have ExpressVPN and NordVPN to do with Health?
Anyway, we are all beta testers, check new features and write your opinion here.
The Vivaldi team will react.
@mib2berlin said in Add new Speed Dial dialog redesign – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3571.3:
Hi, how often do you use this dialogue?
Every time I need to add new site to Speed Dial.
Make a feature request to disable it and I would support it, even I don't use it.
This is user anti-feature, it shouldn't be in the Vivaldi browser in the first place. I never expected it in Vivaldi. I guess this is start of enshittification?
@mib2berlin
I think devs can make options in Settings to disable some items in this bottom panel.
That is, they will be enabled by default, but you can leave a clean interface if you want. So it's like with advertisements in Bookmarks.
I hope they do!
upd.
What else is the problem here? I highly doubt that submitting advertising links in this way will bring Vivaldi any tangible monetary income. But it's destroying the whole image of the browser.
I've thought about this innovation - it's a false move by the developers.
Then it is better to honestly offer to watch ads and click on banners
These links I now feel like a pebble in my shoe, they interfere even when I do not open “add”.
Wow, that's menu is ugly. I'm glad I have no reason to use it since I add all my speeddials on the desktop.
oh, those "suggestions from our partners" now poisoned latest desktop snapshot too!
Bookmarks suggestions looks quite small.
I made VAB-10676 . Can a soprano/team member tell me it can be reproduced or not? I Maybe @jane-n .
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@3dvs
We have confirmed the bug and hope to fix it soon.
Your ticket got marked as a duplicate of VAB-10635, so you can look for that ticket number in the change logs.