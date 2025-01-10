...everybody wants to make money. That I can understand and I'm not judging. But!

I'm laughing. Loudly!

Vivaldi has the eternal problem of how to pitch recommended sites. Make it nice and user friendly! Now I see small, obscure icons and cropped captions for them... Uhm... what's this, Holmes? maybe is this some kind of shameful advertisement? -- Where's my magnifying glass, Watson?

Once again: if you need to, use dynamically changing font size, make captions in two lines, full site names, draw, sketch (or find in the Internet) beautiful icons, opacity (alpha layer), different background colors... Take care of the appearance of Speed Dials, after all! It's already ridiculous when a professional company can't (for how many years!) make a basic beauty with the appearance of its icons and signatures.

All icon/thumbnail captions that don't fit on one line are now cut off with three dots. Much better to build in dynamic font size reduction and two, three lines of captions. A single feature that can be applied in all languages across the entire browser interface (and History panel too! with date/time label).

Are we in the 21st century or when?

It will also be good for each advertising label, thumbnail, to make a short but informative annotation. What is it and why is it useful?