When updating Vivaldi to the latest version and restarting restarting the browser loses all tabs and instead opens older tabs. Not only is this annoying but is also a privacy concern.
@Sergic25 I have never seen anything like this with Vivaldi. Of course I've only been using it as my daily driver for ten years, so perhaps I missed something.
Pesala Ambassador
@Sergic25 Download the installer and run it.
Make sure that you’re installing it in the same location as your previous versions. There are three options for installing Vivaldi:
- For the current user
- For all users
- Standalone in a folder of your choice.
I can confirm that Vivaldi sometimes opens old, irrelevant tabs after an update.
@A11yCat Not here. But then I don't do modifications or install extensions. So my Vivaldi works as it's designed, not as it's altered.
@Ayespy I don't do modifications, either. I have one harmless extension (WAVE). I also don't have hundreds of tabs open; usually less than 10. Sometimes, when I click the "Restart required" button that shows up after an update, one or two old tabs open after the restart. Not every time, though, and I haven't been able to discern any pattern. It doesn't bother me; Cltr+W a couple of times gets rid of them. I just wanted to confirm that the OP is not alone in experiencing this and that it happens even if you don't meddle with browser settings.
@A11yCat Interesting. I wonder if it has to do with OS or something? It simply never happens here In Win10, Win11, or Linux.
@Ayespy I'm running Windows 11.
@A11yCat Curiouser and curiouser
@A11yCat
Hi, I never had this too but maybe it happen only if you use many tabs and it happen if you use Sessions.
How many tabs do you use normally?
Do you use auto save Sessions or did you save manually?
I don't do both, meant I normally use 15 tabs or so and i never save Sessions.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I usually have 1 to 5 tabs open in my default profile. Rarely it can go up to 10. I don't use sessions with the default profile, but use bookmarks for commonly visited pages. WAVE is the only extension here.
When auditing websites I use an Audit profile (where I've disabled most custom keyboard shortcuts). In that profile I use sessions (saved manually) with up to 10 tabs or so. WAVE and Web Developer are the installed extensions.
I open the default profile in the morning after booting up my laptop. If there's a "Restart required" button I'll read this forum to see what's up, then close all tabs and restart. The Audit profile is not open when I do this.
I exit the Audit profile with "Exit Audit" and the default profile with Ctrl+Shift+Q which I've mapped to "Exit".
@A11yCat
OK, this is a very unusual way to update Vivaldi.
And my knowledge about Autdit Profiles is nearly zero.
My internal Vivaldi build is updated 5-10 times per week, independent of the state of Vivaldi, running 2 or more profiles/windows, with 5 or 20 tabs I just hit "Restart required" and it open at the same state as before.
I just work further.
Maybe @Ayespy @Pesala or @Pathduck have an idea what happen here.
It's a bit hard to test, one have to install an older version of Vivaldi, set it up and play around then update with the restart button or manually.
A lot of work.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I thought it was the normal way to update Vivaldi
The "Audit" profile is just an ordinary profile which I've named "Audit" since I use it when auditing websites. I don't want any customizations then, that could interfere with the auditing, so I use a very clean profile.
I think this will be extremely hard to test, since it doesn't happen every time and since the tab(s) that open after the restart seem to be rather arbitrary. It's not the tab(s) that I had open when I shut down the night before, for instance. It's not an issue for me, but I can see how it could be a privacy issue as @Sergic25 said.
@A11yCat
Ah thanks, I though about Audit as management system from Intel, Oracle to monitor users usage of software, web pages and so forth.
@A11yCat That is a normal way to update Vivaldi. Often I will use the Help menu to update, because my new version has not installed in the background yet, but if there is an "update required" button when I check in the morning, I use it.
One difference I see here is that I don't save sessions. I run about 30 tabs on average, 10 of them pinned, and when I update, the tabs just come back the same as when I activated the "restart" function. I don't get any random old tabs.
And, as does @mib2berlin , I update to a new internal version essentially every day.
@Ayespy As I said, I don't use sessions with my default profile, which is where I install the updates (through the "Restart required" button).
I only use sessions in the "Audit" profile, as a convenience to open the sample pages of a website I'm auditing. Once the audit is done, I'll delete that session. And I never install the upgrades from this profile, nor do I have it open when I click "Restart required" in the default profile.
The old tabs that sometimes open after the restart are never from the audit profile, either. So I think it is unlikely that sessions have anything to do with the phenomenon, although of course I cannot say for sure.
The most recent update (to 7.0.3495.29) didn't open any old tabs, but I think the one before that did open two tabs after the restart. I stick to the stable versions since Vivaldi is my primary working tool.
@A11yCat said in Annoying Bug/Oversight:
The old tabs that sometimes open after the restart are never from the audit profile, either.
This seems impossible. Do you have more than one profile set up in the same instance as your "audit" profile?
-
@Ayespy I'm probably not explaining this right.
I have two "profiles": one default ("Me" with a cat avatar) and one that I have created ("Audit" with a wolf avatar) under "Manage profiles":
- "Me" has some minor customizations: a dark theme (Issuna), minor changes in toolbars, a few modified settings, single-key shortcuts enabled, some web panels, maybe 100 bookmarks in 11 folders, one extension (WAVE).
- "Audit" is set up as much as possible as a standard browser: default theme, most Vivaldi keyboard shortcuts removed, two extensions (WAVE, Web Developer).
- I shut down my laptop overnight.
- Each morning, after booting up, I start Vivaldi with the default profile ("Me"). It starts with a single tab showing the start page (speed dial with, currently, six entries).
- If there is a "Restart required" button, I open the Vivaldi Forum, read the release notes, close the tab, and click "Restart required".
- Occasionally, after the browser has restarted, one or two random tabs that I've opened some time in the past (in the "Me" profile) are open.
- If I'm opening a "suspect" URL or a URL that I don't want littering the browser history or storing cookies, I open a private window in the "Me" profile with Ctrl+Shift+N. I usually close this window when I'm done.
- I work in web accessibility, where auditing site accessibility is one of my regular tasks.
- I use the "Me" profile for the auditing software, reference material (WCAG, EN 301 549, etc.) and various useful tools I've written myself. The window is set up at a comfortable size (1280px width, maximized height).
- I use the Reading List panel to save a URL for the auditing protocol while I'm working with it.
- I use the "Audit" profile for viewing the webpages I'm auditing. This window is usually maximized since most digitally immature users run their browsers that way. I often have DevTools open (docked, on the right) in order to check or verify things in the source code of the audited page.
- The startup setting for "Audit" is also "Start page", so it opens with only a start page tab (speed dial, no entries).
- Auditing a site usually takes a few days and, depending on the auditing software I use, it may be useful to have all sample pages open in parallel (as tabs within the "Audit" instance). There are usually 5-15 such tabs.
- I save the set of sample page tabs as a session, so that I can quickly recreate it when I continue next day. When an audit is done and delivered to the client, I delete the session.
- When I'm done for the day, I close the "Audit" instance using the "Exit Audit" option in the profiles menu. (Usually with the session's tabs still open.)
- Before shutting down the laptop for the night I exit the "Me" instance with Ctrl+Shift+Q which I've mapped to "Exit".
So "Me" is basically open all day, while "Audit" is open whenever I'm auditing a site. I update Vivaldi from "Me", before opening "Audit".
-
@A11yCat So it's the "Me" profile that seems to sometimes open with obsolete pages. As WAVE is a web page evaluation extension, I wonder if it has storage that could sometimes save an old page.
There is no place in Vivaldi where such a page could be stored or recovered. The closest options to such would be Sync (unlikely), History and Bookmarks. I can't simply appear out of the ether. It has to have been stored somewhere.
-
@Ayespy Yes, it's the default ("Me") profile I use when updating Vivaldi and where old pages sometimes appear after restart.
The WAVE privacy notice says webpages may be stored "temporarily", but the pages that have been shown after an update are not pages that I have WAVE'd. I rarely use WAVE in this profile; it's mainly used in the "Audit" profile.
I don't use Sync (I use Vivaldi only on my laptop) and the pages shown are not bookmarked. My guess is that it is History/cache, but the odd thing is that some of the pages had not been visited in several weeks. I seem to recall that an occasional page also has been in my Reading List (where I store audit protocol links until the audit result has been delivered to the client).
I don't expect this to be a priority for the Vivaldi team, and I think it would be very difficult to debug since the issue cannot be reproduced on demand. (Just like the much more common problem with the wrong web panel icons being shown as I've mentioned before - and which is happening as I'm writing this.) Again, the ghost pages appearing after updates is not an issue for me. I chimed in only because the OP was met with disbelief.