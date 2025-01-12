@Ayespy Yes, it's the default ("Me") profile I use when updating Vivaldi and where old pages sometimes appear after restart.

The WAVE privacy notice says webpages may be stored "temporarily", but the pages that have been shown after an update are not pages that I have WAVE'd. I rarely use WAVE in this profile; it's mainly used in the "Audit" profile.

I don't use Sync (I use Vivaldi only on my laptop) and the pages shown are not bookmarked. My guess is that it is History/cache, but the odd thing is that some of the pages had not been visited in several weeks. I seem to recall that an occasional page also has been in my Reading List (where I store audit protocol links until the audit result has been delivered to the client).

I don't expect this to be a priority for the Vivaldi team, and I think it would be very difficult to debug since the issue cannot be reproduced on demand. (Just like the much more common problem with the wrong web panel icons being shown as I've mentioned before - and which is happening as I'm writing this.) Again, the ghost pages appearing after updates is not an issue for me. I chimed in only because the OP was met with disbelief.