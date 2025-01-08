WORKSPACES ISSUE:

(just one last try )

The "move a tab to another workspace" used to move the tab (via R-context menu in the Tab-bar) from its workspace onto another workspace - - - but without me leaving the current workplace.

Since the last 2 Snappies, and persisting in this one, a tab moves to its targeted workspace, as intended, BUT drags me along with it, forcing me to relocate into the new targeted workspace.

Most of the time I don't want to leave the workspace in which I am working - I just want a tab to go to another workspace. This new behavior is very disruptive to my workflow.

Is this a Chrome-thing?

Or is this an intentional Vivaldi alteration, or a bug?

Can anyone else reproduce it ... please?

Happy New Year!