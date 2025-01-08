Another day, another build – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3570.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot are all the fixes we completed since yesterday’s build.
Work load!
derDay Supporters
[CalDAV] Can’t update recurring event modified on the server (Cannot assign to read only property ‘sequence’) (VB-112835)
is this bug in any way connected to VB-112702 ?
@Ruarí Don't know why, but I just noticed that the sparkle window that opens when you manually check for an update no longer shows the changelog of the update, which in this case should have been the one seen in https://update.vivaldi.com/update/1.0/relnotes/snapshot/7.1.3570.3.html.
Is that intentional?
Earlier today when I manually updated my stable install to the 10th minor update, I was still able to see the changelog from https://update.vivaldi.com/update/1.0/relnotes/7.0.3495.29.html within the sparkle window.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Two of mine fixed
[Ad Blocker] Remove the IDCAC filter as it is outdated and server has outdated certificate (VB-112862)
[Settings][Start Page] Settings button is focused first if Focus All Controls enabled (VB-112515)
Actually IDCAC updated the certificate, but IDCAC is unmaintained in any case.
WORKSPACES ISSUE:
(just one last try )
The "move a tab to another workspace" used to move the tab (via R-context menu in the Tab-bar) from its workspace onto another workspace - - - but without me leaving the current workplace.
Since the last 2 Snappies, and persisting in this one, a tab moves to its targeted workspace, as intended, BUT drags me along with it, forcing me to relocate into the new targeted workspace.
Most of the time I don't want to leave the workspace in which I am working - I just want a tab to go to another workspace. This new behavior is very disruptive to my workflow.
Is this a Chrome-thing?
Or is this an intentional Vivaldi alteration, or a bug?
Can anyone else reproduce it ... please?
Happy New Year!
Aaron Translator
VB-102207 Still not fixed
@jsosmd: Happens to me exactly as described. I find it equally annoying.
@turandot: Thank you!!! I feel better, knowing that I am not alone
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Aaron said in Another day, another build – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3570.3:
VB-102207 Still not fixed
According to the bug, it was fixed in late November, ought to have been in Snapshot 3546.4
-
Aaron Translator
@yngve I expected so. And I also saw this string in the UI translation project around November.
I thought it was because the translation hadn't been merged into the mainline yet. Been waiting. Just wait until now.
But just now I used the latest snapshot (7.1.3570.3) to test with a new configuration file, and this bug still exists.
Aaron Translator
To verify, I reinstalled 3546.4.
Use a new configuration file directory.
The bug has not been fixed. Did I miss something?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Aaron It is more likely, since that "Chrome" string is a Chromium string, that the translated strings has not yet been extracted and incorporated in the source. That usually only happens within a week of the final release.
Aaron Translator
@yngve said in Another day, another build – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3570.3:
that the translated strings has not yet been extracted and incorporated in the source
That's exactly what I guessed. Now I continue to wait. Thank you for your work.
VB-90033, VB-90416, VB-93745, VB-94006, VB-100986, VB-110534, VB-112794 still not fixed.
Shpankov Supporters Vivaldi Team
@Aaron said in Another day, another build – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3570.3:
VB-102207 Still not fixed
The Chromium strings uploaded to the src code before stable release. This string was added to Weblate a month ago and should be added into the coming 7.1 soon.
-
mossman Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Another day, another build – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3570.3:
Two of mine fixed
[Ad Blocker] Remove the IDCAC filter as it is outdated and server has outdated certificate (VB-112862)
[Settings][Start Page] Settings button is focused first if Focus All Controls enabled (VB-112515)
Actually IDCAC updated the certificate, but IDCAC is unmaintained in any case.
Is this IDCAC filter the one that was making YouTube watchable?
I quit trying to follow a couple of videos today because intrusive ads, pop-ups, sponsored videos are all suddenly back...
(Edit: I can't be the only one who simply gives up on YouTube when the ad crap can't be filtered out - Google must be losing some ad revenue through these aggressive policies...)
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@mossman said in Another day, another build – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3570.3:
Is this IDCAC filter the one that was making YouTube watchable?
No it's this one:
https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/abp/
Used by the extension "I don't care about cookies" and (I assume) also used by the "I still don't care about cookies" extension. No idea if the latter is more maintained.
These lists (like the EasyList one) are used to hide the GDPR popups on sites.
No relation at all to YT.
-
@Pathduck said in Another day, another build – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3570.3:
also used by the "I still don't care about cookies" extension. No idea if the latter is more maintained.
It is https://github.com/OhMyGuus/I-Still-Dont-Care-About-Cookies but I don't know if its rules list is updated.