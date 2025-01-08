Sync Windows <=> Android Open Tabs Bidirectional?
So I see sync'd tabs from my android devices on my Windows desktop browser, grouped by device and that works fine.
Problem seems to be that open tabs from Windows desktop aren't available on the Android devices.
Further, the 'Windows' Vivaldi panel toolbar icon, shown in-line above, seems unavailable on android, and I'm almost certain I have the latest version of the browser on both devices.
Windows: 7.0.3495.27 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Android: 7.0.3505.157
Perhaps bidirectional synchronizing has not yet been implemented?
Hopefully the plan is fully-functional bidirectionality going forward, cuz OFTEN the most urgently-needed tabs lacking on my mobile devices are found in the pile of open tabs left sitting on my desktop!
• Can any Vivaldi engineer speak to this issue?
• Do I need to go somewhere and vote/request this functionality?
Thanks in advance!
Hi,
Read here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-browse/android-tabs/#:~:text=select Duplicate Tab.-,Sync Tabs,-In the third
And above if needed.
@Zalex108 Yes, sync'd tabs accessible from the tab switcher, grouped by device! As I have a number of duplicate tabs per workspace on my desktop machine, a feature request I could vote for would be to subgroup by workspace?
Thanks also for the Backup/Reset process reminder, I have a lot invested in Vivaldi bookmarks at this point, and I'm pretty much betting the farm on you guys going forward with respect to professional information aggregation!