So I see sync'd tabs from my android devices on my Windows desktop browser, grouped by device and that works fine.

Problem seems to be that open tabs from Windows desktop aren't available on the Android devices.

Further, the 'Windows' Vivaldi panel toolbar icon, shown in-line above, seems unavailable on android, and I'm almost certain I have the latest version of the browser on both devices.

Windows: 7.0.3495.27 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Android: 7.0.3505.157

Perhaps bidirectional synchronizing has not yet been implemented?

Hopefully the plan is fully-functional bidirectionality going forward, cuz OFTEN the most urgently-needed tabs lacking on my mobile devices are found in the pile of open tabs left sitting on my desktop!

• Can any Vivaldi engineer speak to this issue?

• Do I need to go somewhere and vote/request this functionality?

Thanks in advance!