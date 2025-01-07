Adobe Flash in the Modern World
mycologycollege
Vivaldi ended support for Flash @2020. I certainly understand why.
Are there any extensions you trust to sandbox Flash in Vivaldi?
I tried "Flash Player Enabler", but it does not seem to work. I tried it on several sites. Example:
I am obliged to mention a brilliant project that seeks to preserve all of the millions/billions of hours that went into producing such media:
https://flashpointarchive.org
@mycologycollege, Flash was eliminated because of big security risks and the need of a huge amount o sources. Apart of the rising of Smartphones wich couldn't use this format. Because of this Adobe announce it's end in 2017, Google support it until 2020.
But there isn't a big lost of Flash animations or games, because all websites with animations and games in Flash change it's content fast to Html5, WebGL and others, like Unity, which don't need an special plug-in in the browser to use them.