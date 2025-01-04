Duck Duck Go forcing me to set as default
-
Just today I have been trying to access a site that is very familiar to me. I can get to the home page, and the photos page, but when I try to get to the specific photos, a duck duck go pop up tells me to set as default browser and suggests I download DDG browser. I CAN'T get past this to the page I want to access. I even deleted DDG from my list of browsers. This is new. I'm getting pissed. I first saw it in Vivaldi, also Chrome and even Edge. WTF?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@qiken739 What is the site?
-
@Pesala it is a site base in Nicaragua by a luthier Luis Pilarte, I have had successful dealings with as have many, many ukulele player on the Ukulele Friends FB page: http://www.guitarraspilarte.com. It has always come up in the browser as "not secure" but I have always been able to go past that into the photos in the past. Not so today. I am stuck behind a DDG pop page demanding I set it as my default search engine (it was before I unsuccessfully tried to delete it and change back to chrome) Now I can't even get rid of DDG at all, at all! I repeat, WTF?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@qiken739 OK searching photos hosted on Imageshack, but not on DuckDuckGo.com. The same issue affects the latest version of Firefox too.
Maybe some script guru can help you bypass the browser detection script.
Just another mean abuse by a website that does not care about its users. Go elsewhere if you can.
-
@Pesala Not really an option. Trying to communicate with Spanish speaker, I can order food, beer and find the restroom, little else. I need to be able to access those photos. Perhaps searching the uke FB page will help, but probably not. Also of note is that I could access them just a few days ago.
-
Absolutely nothing wrong with that site in Vivaldi. Sure it's "not secure" but that's no problem. Photos are hosted on ImageShack, also no problem.
Only problem I can see is it insists on opening each link in a new tab, but that's just annoying, nothing else.
So, for others to understand what you're seeing, make a screenshot of this "popup" or whatever it is instead of trying to describe what you're seeing. Make a full-screen shot so it includes the address field.
Also copy and paste the full url from the address field when the popup appears.
-
@Pathduck The actual problem is that can't seem to get rid of the DDG search engine that has taken over my Vivaldi browser.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@qiken739 said in Duck Duck Go forcing me to set as default:
that has taken over my Vivaldi browser.
You said it also happens in all your browsers.
Again, a screenshot might help, can't help if we don't understand what you're seeing.
-
@Pathduck Guessing... but isn't this where a Service Worker could have been inserted by Duck Duck that can be deleted?
vivaldi:serviceworker-internals
-
Sorry. I don't seem to be able to do that (make a screenshot.) I can open the home page: http://www.guitarraspilarte.com, then the photos page, but when I try to open any of the specific instrument pages, in this case, but not specifically: 'Tenor Ukulele" photo link. duckduckgo.com pops up instead: "Switch to DuckDuckGo. It’s private and free!" plus all information about DDG which I repeat is already installed in all my browsers as search engine. If you type duckduckgo.com in your search engine, I'm pretty sure you will see exactly what I see when I try to ge to the photos of his tenor ukuleles. I believe I should be able to get rid of DDG, but can't seem to be able to do so.
-
@Pathduck I am seeing the duckduckgo.com home page, simple as that.
-
@lfisk first sensible comment so far. I have been a Duck Duck Go fan for as many years as I have been aware of it, but if I could block it from ever again popping up on my computer, I would do so.
-
@qiken739 I had another look. Turns out some of those links do lead to the DDG Home page. Actually, most of the Photos links lead to DDG.
Nothing wrong with your browser(s), they're doing exactly what they're supposed to.
Looks like the site's been generated with some "Mobirise" AI tool that's just messed it up.
Nothing you or anyone else can do about it.
-
@Pathduck Yeah, I see those DDG links too, you can just hover over the "see photos" image and see them in the status bar. I wonder if DDG was used as a placeholder and proper links just haven't been added to the site yet?
-
@lfisk I guess it could've been malware on the system.
Or a malicious extension, but then that'd have to be installed in every browser, which would be weird. Malware could do that of course.
That's why a screenshot could've been able to shed some light what was going on.
The DDG extension itself classifies as "mostly useless" - it does add itself as a search engine, but they've not gone as far as making it take over web browsing (for now at least).
As for Service Workers, they're quite limited as what they can do, mostly abused to serve push notification spam is my experience.