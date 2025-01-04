The video continues to play even though you closed the tab that you are playing the video.

Environment: Vivaldi version: 7.1.3547.3 Operating System: Android 14(64bit) Device model: Galaxy S8 Ultra(Model:SM-X900, Android version:14) / Galaxy S21 Plus(Model:SM-996M, Android version:14) User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Steps to reproduce:

Address (URL) of faulty page:

https://youtube.com, http://facebook.com, all site.

Expected behaviour:

1.Vivaldi settings - Allow background audio playback ON

2.Search for videos on Google and other search engines.

3.Choose the video you want and play it in a "new tab".

4."Press the Back button" to close the playing tab.

5.Playing the video will also end

Actual behaviour:

1.Vivaldi settings - Allow background audio playback ON

2.Search for videos on Google and other search engines.

3.Choose the video you want and play it in a "new tab".

4."Press the Back button" to close the playing tab.

5.Video playback will continue in the background.

(I didn't switch the tab or app, I closed the tab, so the video playback should end.)