I've started using Vivaldi within the past few months after being on Firefox for, well, forever. I have two Google accounts that I stay logged into - one is a general Gmail account that I stay logged into for Youtube Premium and the other is a Google Workspaces account that I stay logged into for email/calendar. The Workspaces account is self-managed (my own domain, totally personal and I am the admin). In Firefox, when I added an extension, I had no trouble from my Google logins because Firefoxs Add-on store doesn't interact with Google.

However, because Vivaldi is Chromium-based, when I open the Chrome Web Store to install an extension, it serves a page for "Service Not Allowed" because the Workspaces " account is managed by an organization that has this service turned off for its users". If I manually switch over to my Gmail account it takes me to the Web Store page I was trying to reach.

Granted, I don't install extensions very often, but I don't use browser profiles (never have) and I don't like how Chromium is allowed to hijack an account login and treats the browser like it's managed by that account.

Is there a way, perhaps in the advanced config:: settings, to block this behavior? Or some other solution that I would give me the same outcome?

Thanks!