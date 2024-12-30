forecastfox (new version)
Does anyone in the world of Vivaldi Community Browser have a solution to install forecastfox extension in Vivaldi ?
@rbbeck1976
I do have the .xpi file just don't know how to install.
mib2berlin Soprano
@rbbeck1976
Hi, Chrome extensions have .crx file extension, what is .xpi?
Normally you drag the file over the extensions page, developer mode has to be enabled.
@mib2berlin
The forecastfox .xpi file was taken from Firefox add-on. I guess that is the file system they might use.
mib2berlin Soprano
@rbbeck1976
Firefox extensions doesn't work in Chromium browsers and this extension was removed from the chrome web store.
Some forecastfox users use:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/uv-weather/ngeokhpbgoadbpdpnplcminbjhdecjeb
No idea if this is something for you, there are thousands of weather extensions out there.