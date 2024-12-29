e-mail habits: Do you delete or hoard them ? Do you pay for it? Do you use PGP?
I am usually curious about others' email habits and I appreciate anyone who see this post to comment.
How do you store emails? Do you have a zero inbox policy ?
Do you delete your emails or hoard them until they rot and die in archives and folders ?
Do you pay for an email provider? or Do you use PGP?
What are your thought on email privacy?
Thanks
chemistrelapse Supporters
I have a zero inbox policy. I manually sort my inbox into folders, or the archive if its important
I keep all my emails, I don't delete any of them (but I have more than enough storage for my email ten times over). My trash is currently more than hundreds of pages deep. My email archive is also dozens of pages deep.
I pay for Proton, and I use their email aliasing service, simplelogin, to send the vast majority of my emails so I don't really care about PGP. If I need to send something encrypted and important I'll shoot the person a Signal message or email them a Proton drive link.
I pay for my email service... which I presume 99% of people do not, so I do care. But the majority will use Gmail and Outlook which is annoying sending emails, because obviously they scan inboxes, which means they're scanning emails I'm sending. I understand that you can't just switch emails on a whim, but it's annoying that email is federated yet people will only choose either Gmail or Outlook.
@chemistrelapse Interesting ! Thank you for sharing.
I read and delete my mails, some responses from accounts are archived. No such amount of mails to need a paid service
@iqaluit said in e-mail habits: Do you delete or hoard them ? Do you pay for it? Do you use PGP?:

Mails are sorted by filters into IMAP folders.

Mails i do not need in future are deleted. Some are archived in such folders.

I use my own paid mail server.

Yes, Encryption for some receivers, Signature for all.

I miss PGP encrypted mail headers (like Thunderbird has) in my mail client The Bat!.
I pay for Tuta.com email. I keep a zero inbox sorted manually, and are only keeping a few important emails. The ones I keep are sorted into folders or kept in an archive. I use Duckduckgo for random email alias. Tuta does not support pgp keys, but has its own encryption.
@Catweazle straight and neat : )
@DoctorG A mail pro, I see : )
I also really want Vivaldi bring pgp and mime signature .. Sigh!
@sjoh @chemistrelapse My use case is similar to both of yours
I use free and paid service. For personal and some confidential emailing fully encrypted paid service including calendar. All the rest goes to free service. (no not gmail) At work I have been known as zero inbox guy as much as I can catch up. If not, I clean up over the weekends. I am a hoarder. I keep emails at least for 10 years including newsletters. I use email forwarding service and most of my emails arrive as PGP encrypted, even some newsletters and my vote is for encrypted vivaldi.net webmail + vivaldi mail client that supports PGP and s/mime as the top priority after security updates.