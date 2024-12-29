last edited by

@iqaluit said in e-mail habits: Do you delete or hoard them ? Do you pay for it? Do you use PGP?:

How do you store emails? Do you have a zero inbox policy ?

Mails are sorted by filters into IMAP folders.

Do you delete your emails or hoard them until they rot and die in archives and folders ?

Mails i do not need in future are deleted. Some are archived in such folders.

Do you pay for an email provider?

I use my own paid mail server.

or Do you use PGP?

Yes, Encryption for some receivers, Signature for all.

What are your thought on email privacy?

I miss PGP encrypted mail headers (like Thunderbird has) in my mail client The Bat!.