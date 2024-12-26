Posting video and GIFs
-
Is it possible to post video or content in animated GIF format ?
if yes , how do we do that ? Thanks
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@iqaluit Hi - GIFs can be posted just like other images, either pasted directly or using the image button.
Videos can't be embedded, only linked.
NodeBB does not seem to handle WEBP or APNG animations properly.
-
@Pathduck Thank you !
-
barbudo2005
But they have a size limit. I have tried to upload GIFs that come from a video and could not because of the limit.
-
@barbudo2005 GIFs are a poor choice for videos (that's why is better to use streaming services for these kind of captures).
I often use ScreenToGif to capture and optimize brief animations for forums.
-
@barbudo2005 Yeah... I have just noticed that... Thanks for the heads up
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Larger images can still be hotlinked - although as on any forum, hotlinking large images is generally bad netiquette.
Not to mention if hotlinking directly to some other site's images, you have no guarantee they won't for instance change it to Goatse at some point to discourage hotlinking
Not so much a case these days, but back in the day when bandwidth was limited and host sites often had strict limits on data, it was something that could be done to give a warning.
-
Yes, hotlinking is certain ly a bad habit, I always use an Image host/sharer to post an uploaded or captured image. For this I use vgy.me, private, encrypt, good for backup images (jpg, jpeg, png, gif) and it gives you also direct the different codes to embed the images (BBcode, Markdown, Html, .....). It's free, config file for ShareX and Dropshare.
-
PS. The best for editing, optimizing gifs, video to gif, convert formats, etc. is ezgif
-
@Catweazle This one is really cool ! Thanks.