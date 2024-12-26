I have installed vivaldi both on desktop (win) & Android device. Setup the accounts on both devices, synced etc.

Everything seems to be working except the "Synced/open tabs" feature (but only on desktop - my android device sees open tabs on the other device. The "cloud" icon displays QR code and text ("Tabs from other devices will be displayed here / scan to get vivaldi for mobile bla bla bla").

I have tried restarting browser on both devices multiple times, logging out/logging in (on both devices) multiple times, triggering updates from sync-internals page.

Is there anything I can do to make this work?