Synced Tabs not Showing on Desktop
I have installed vivaldi both on desktop (win) & Android device. Setup the accounts on both devices, synced etc.
Everything seems to be working except the "Synced/open tabs" feature (but only on desktop - my android device sees open tabs on the other device. The "cloud" icon displays QR code and text ("Tabs from other devices will be displayed here / scan to get vivaldi for mobile bla bla bla").
I have tried restarting browser on both devices multiple times, logging out/logging in (on both devices) multiple times, triggering updates from sync-internals page.
Is there anything I can do to make this work?
There they are, just a couple of hours later.
@dusitomax
Hi, this should only take minutes but if you want to update manually open: vivaldi://sync-internals and hit Trigger GetUpdates button.
Hello @mib2berlin yes I mentioned I've done that already.
But this simply is not working. Now I have added a linux device and it has gone mad. The devices in the "sync tab" place keep appearing and disappearing without any obvious order (for instance, at the moment I see the linux device on both windows and android sync-tabs place, and none in the linux device itself ).
This feature is poorly implemented.
@dusitomax
Ah sorry, I over read this.
I will check this later today, this worked fine until the big outage a few days ago.
@dusitomax
Hi again, I could check now on my Opensuse laptop and it work as expected.
Open a few tabs on mobile are shown on the laptop in the windows panel and the cloud icon in less than a minute.
No idea why it was so slow on your system.