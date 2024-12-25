Hi,

I have seen many posts about the sync issues but I am too scared to try any of this because neither of the issues/solutions are exactly the same for me. So I need some guidance.

So since the sync is back online I first opened my phone to sync all my data from the past days. I set up a new encryption password and I clicked the sync button. (I don't understand why since I have already set up one.)

After that point, my passwords are gone and only 2 of many (100+) passwords are there. Many passwords are on my laptop (I don't know if anyone is missing) and I haven't enabled sync there yet in case my data disappears.

I kindly ask for your guidance on what to do next.