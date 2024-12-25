Sync guidance since Vivaldi's sync issues
-
Hi,
I have seen many posts about the sync issues but I am too scared to try any of this because neither of the issues/solutions are exactly the same for me. So I need some guidance.
So since the sync is back online I first opened my phone to sync all my data from the past days. I set up a new encryption password and I clicked the sync button. (I don't understand why since I have already set up one.)
After that point, my passwords are gone and only 2 of many (100+) passwords are there. Many passwords are on my laptop (I don't know if anyone is missing) and I haven't enabled sync there yet in case my data disappears.
I kindly ask for your guidance on what to do next.
-
Pretty well in similar predicament here.
Only new passwords are being synced between Android and desktop.
Who knows why the old ones (still on Android) aren't syncing.
Although notes and bookmarks have synced, extensions (even after 2 days) haven't come back.
It's a confusing situation.
-
I read in a social media post from an official Vivaldi account elsewhere that:
Unfortunately, all data on the server has been deleted.
This is a translation into English, so may not be the exact words they used, but the message is disappointing to say the least.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DatDaf
Hi, due to the outtage of the sync server the data on the server was wiped.
If you have a desktop/laptop system with all data export the passwords there.
Check the file with a text editor, it is clear text.
Backup your profile folder "Default", you find the path in Help > About.
From your mobile phone, delete the remote data on the sync server.
Now you have wiped the sync server and can upload to it from your running desktop system.
Take whatever sync password.
If you connect the mobile now it download all data from the sync server.
Cheers, mib