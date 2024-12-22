hey

I get an error (per task) in my calender log

16:02:01.451 error [Calendar - caldav] Fehler beim Synchronisieren von Updates mit dem Server. Änderungen wurden nicht gespeichert. 400

I logged into my web UI and saw, that the tasks have the original date and are not recurring.

if I create a new recurring task, I get an additional error in the log.

if I create a new recurring task online, it's not synced to vivaldi

if I create a new task online, it's synced to vivaldi (everything is fine)

can anyone confirm this? should I report this as a bug?

Vivaldi 7.1.3554.3 but this error exists since weeks