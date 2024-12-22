Is there a Vivaldi/Chrome extension that will take a "snapshot" of my current session and workspaces?

What's built into Vivaldi is a joke. It restores the main workspace correctly, but restoring other workspaces is a bug on a bug -- sometimes the tabs are in the right workspace (but sometimes they are duplicated 2x-3x, and the "sessions" workspaces are empty), etc. It generally doesn't work.

I used to use Buddy, but it doesn't support workspaces -- it restores everything to the main workspace.

Edit: What file are the workspaces stored in? I'd rather restore it manually.