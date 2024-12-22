[Sessions][ Vivaldi/Chrome extension that will take a "snapshot"
Is there a Vivaldi/Chrome extension that will take a "snapshot" of my current session and workspaces?
What's built into Vivaldi is a joke. It restores the main workspace correctly, but restoring other workspaces is a bug on a bug -- sometimes the tabs are in the right workspace (but sometimes they are duplicated 2x-3x, and the "sessions" workspaces are empty), etc. It generally doesn't work.
I used to use Buddy, but it doesn't support workspaces -- it restores everything to the main workspace.
Edit: What file are the workspaces stored in? I'd rather restore it manually.
Pesala Ambassador
@radpopl Look at Saved Sessions
@Pesala It doesn't work. This is a restored saved session. Total mess.
And when I click on the "VCR" workspace the number of cards automagically increases to 22 (most of them are duplicates anyway). This doesn't work and likely never will since it hasn't been fixed yet.
I've shown what a dud it is. Now I'll restore the Sessions folder from a manual copy.