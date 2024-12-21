Hi, I wonder anyone knows about a problem written below.

Phone Galaxy S22 SCG13

OS Android14 ONE UI 6.1

VIVALDI ver Vivaldi 7.0.3505.87

I often use secret tabs and open many tabs for daily use, and lock secret tas setting is one. These tabs stay still for a while maybe days. But they are completely gone. This doesn't happen on my iPhone.

So I wonder this might be a bud or technical issue. Really hope this gets fixed. Is this is wrong to post here please kindly tell me where to do so. I appreciate your kindness in advance.