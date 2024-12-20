First of all, I have been using RSS/atom feeds in Vivaldi since day one, and never had this problem until I sorted all of them into the new feed folders (which are great by the way).

What happens is this: I click on either the folder itself (being presented with all the unread/untrashed entries in all of the feeds of the folder), or on one of the feeds themselves, within a folder.

After reading one of the entries, I'll hit the "Trash" button, or use the "Move to trash" context menu item to, well, trash the entry.

This works fine, the entry is trashed.

But after that, every about one second, a further entry is trashed! It behaves exactly as if I were to click on the trash button once a second (roughly). One item after the other is trashed.

Even if I then close the feed tab completely and re-open it, this behaviour continues.

What I find most fascinating is that it does not delete as fast as possible - i.e. there always is that ~1s pause inbetween.

Needless to say this is extremely frustrating. I have become used to memorize the "next" entry, and if I see it goes into this autodelete mode (which seems to happen 50-75% of all times when I delete the first item) I'll quickly close the tab and then the browser. When restarting, the behaviour does not continue. Then I can fetch the just deleted item from the trash, provided I did manage to remember its title, and continue.

This is on the current Vivaldi 7.0.3495.27 (stable) on Windows.