Need shortcut for change tab bar width
riddle0274
While using left tab bar mode if it's possible to provide a shortcut and setting item to change tab bar width ?
eg:
i want to have a better sight of a video or an article web but i don't want to request fullscreen through F11, cause that enter a whole window. I just want to reach a view like
full screen inside the pageto get as much empty area as i can.
And I can press a shortcut like
ctrl + shift + hor
ctrl + sor any other shortcuts to reduce the width of left tab bar to
0 (maybe not 0 but a minimum number)or any other number i can set within a given range
PPathduck moved this topic from Community & Services Feature Requests
ibrahimqasim
I would like a feature like this too. This would be useful for something like expanding / collapsing the tab bar, but still showing the tab icons and the focussed tab. I often have lots of tabs open, and when using a small screen laptop its helpful to just collapse the tab bar when focusing on page content. But I find myself losing context, so it would be nice to be able to toggle between different widths instead of fully collapsing.
Pesala Ambassador
@riddle0274 You can assign a shortcut to View/Hide the Tab Bar.
RadekPilich
Could be four state cycle:
- half stacks / half tabs
- mini stacks / full tabs
- full stacks / mini tabs
- mini stacks / mini tabs
Therefore probably two shortcuts (one to move fwd and one bck) would work better than one.