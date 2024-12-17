Camera and mic permission granted, but access still not allowed as they arent detected
-
I'm allowing access to mic and camera on this page:
https://richardsonsrubicon.com/richardsons-rubicon-podcast-leave-a-voicenote/
The access is given, but the rumble page reports I still need to grant access. It works fine in Chrome. I have changed the user agent to Chrome with no effect and used a guest profile, cleared caches the works. Vivaldi, doesn't work, chrome does. However, it used to work, but in the last month or so it stopped.
I click the grant.
it reports not finding
yet permission is granted
-
I feel I also need to mention the page uses iframes... is there some security pattern being enforced to stop this from working and is there anything I can do in the browser settings?
-
@RichardsonsRubicon Can you please check at permission.site if permission for Cam + Mic works.
-
@RichardsonsRubicon Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
-
@DoctorG I have done just now, it does. But permission.site is not within an iframe.
-
@RichardsonsRubicon Does mic+cam it work in https://participate.richardsonsrubicon.com/just-leave-a-message
-
@DoctorG yes it does, it just no longer works in an iframe, like it used to do and still does in chrome.
-
@RichardsonsRubicon If you open Developer Tools F12 → Console
Do you see any errors when you try to detect mic or cam?
-
@DoctorG ```
basically a console version of the screenshotted errors.
[RecordActions](setMediaMode) main.1c211631f2f63428.js:1 WARNING [No microphone found] We found no microphone: does your device have a microphone and did you grant access to Rumble Studio? undefined main.1c211631f2f63428.js:1 ERROR [Microphone access] We did not find any microphone. Please unplug and plug again then refresh the page or change your device. undefined WARNING [No camera found] We found no camera: does your device have a camera and did you grant access to Rumble Studio? undefined main.1c211631f2f63428.js:1 ERROR [Camera access] We did not find any camera. Please unplug and plug again then refresh the page or change your device. undefined
-
@RichardsonsRubicon Strange, on 7.0.3505.121 Android 10 it works and browser asks for access to cam and mic.
I will ask a Vivaldi tester now.
@Pathduck can you please check post #1 with Vivaldi 7.0.3495.26?
I do not have mic and cam on my dev PC.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG Isn't this probably issue with WebUSB/WebHID devices?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97917/hid-devices-issue/
But shouldn't VB-106357 be fixed by now?
I'm not at my PC so can't check.
In theory, if the device has drivers and show up in the OS device manager, then they should be found, but if relying on WebUSB they might not.
-
- Open Developerools F12 → Console
- Copy
const device = await navigator.hid.requestDevice({ filters: [] });
- Paste into Console
- Hit Return
Do you see an popup with devices listed?
-
@Pathduck Yes, thanks, could be WebUSB.
-
@DoctorG I see a popup with devices listed, but not the mic or cam.
-
@RichardsonsRubicon Add i guess same done in Chromium or Chrome shows the connected devices?
-
@DoctorG Actually no, the devices do work however as the console reports the streams opening
(recordingSession) {timeCreation: 1734436821, id: '32c98aad-b9c2-46f9-8477-8942d702ad62', formId: '1fd8a649-cf17-48fb-b142-c0b5727b3387', ownerId: 'b1e111da-833a-4967-80b9-f0a1af92a2b3', timeUpdate: 1734436821, …} main.1c211631f2f63428.js:1 [RecordActions](setMediaMode) main.1c211631f2f63428.js:1 [RecordActions](launchDevice) main.1c211631f2f63428.js:1 using default camerea stream
-
@RichardsonsRubicon How are your mic and cam devices connected? USB? Bluetooth? Audio jack on sound card?
-
@DoctorG USB, through a powered hub. I've just tried direct USB port connection but there seems to be a problem with my PC (!) as the camera fails to work at all using that. If I go back to powered hub it works fine so I can't diagnose further, I'm afraid.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@RichardsonsRubicon I think this is the case here. You need to add permissions for
https://richardsonsrubicon.comin order for the page to work.
I haven't tested it thoroughly, but interestingly enough, it seems to have worked fine in Edge (131.0.2903.99), in Vivaldi (7.0.3495.26) I had to add permissions in Settings manually, whereas in Chrome (133.0.6903.0) it doesn't work even after granting the permissions manually.
-
@pafflick I have added the permissions manually as you have suggested, it works. However, it's a bit of an ask for casual visitors, especially as it used to work fine. In Chrome, it works fine for me without having to manually input permissions. I haven't tried the other browsers though.
Thank you for your time, everyone. I was hoping there would be a fix for the iframe issue, but if not, or at least if not yet, the direct link to the external page will have to do.