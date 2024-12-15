@DoctorG said in Vivaldi doesn't recall login info:

Do you use password manager extension?

I don't know what this is. I use an external password manager but it is not connected to the browser. I do save my website passwords within Vivaldi as I normally do with any other browser I use, e.g. Chrome, Edge and so forth.

Two factor ID is often imposed by a website when you first login as a second validation for who you are. After you are validated, the site bypasses this feature unless something changes. Vivaldi seems to present me as a first time login user on these sites. It is never a simple login process... enter user name (usually automatically listed) followed by password (generally posted when the information is stored within Vivaldi). I always have to verify my credentials using another method such as phone text, Authenticator, email code. It gets pretty annoying!

DaveR