Grok 2 Free for All
Pesala Ambassador
I am not sure how long this will be free for all users on 𝕏, but it looks like a useful tool for research.
I did some quick research on the current hot topic of building solar farms on British farmland.
Grok 2 tells me:
“Approximately 505,000 acres would be needed to accommodate a billion solar panels.”
”There are about 45 million acres of farmland in the UK.”
What are the economics of solar on farmland in the UK?
The economics of solar energy on farmland in the UK are multifaceted, involving both opportunities and challenges. Here's a detailed breakdown based on current information:
Financial Incentives for Farmers:
Farmers can earn significant income by leasing their land for solar farms. Reports suggest that they can receive between £850 and £1,200 per acre per year for leasing land to solar developers, providing a more stable income than traditional farming in some cases. This leasing can last up to 25 years, offering long-term financial security.
Investment and Returns:
The initial investment for solar farms is considerable, with costs for equipment having decreased by about 80% in the last decade, but land prices remain high. The average cost for setting up a solar farm, including panels and inverters for 1 Megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity, might be around £375,000, not including land acquisition. However, the return on investment (ROI) for solar farms in the UK is estimated to be between 10% to 20%, with most installations paying off within five to ten years.
Land Use and Planning:
The use of farmland for solar installations has sparked debate over food security versus energy production. Solar farms are typically built on lower-grade agricultural land or land where dual-use can be implemented, like grazing sheep under solar panels. This approach, known as agrivoltaics, allows for both energy generation and some level of food production. However, there's a push to protect the "best and most versatile" (BMV) agricultural land from being converted to solar use due to concerns about food production capacity. Planning permissions are crucial, with a preference for using brownfield or less productive land.
Economic Impact on Local Communities:
Solar farms can create jobs during construction and potentially offer community benefits through power purchase agreements or community solar projects where local residents can benefit from lower energy bills. However, they also face local opposition due to aesthetic concerns and perceived threats to agricultural land use.
Policy and Subsidy Changes:
The UK government has historically supported solar through feed-in tariffs, which have been phased out, shifting the economic model towards more commercial viability without subsidies. This change means that solar projects now largely depend on the economics of selling electricity at market rates or through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). However, there's been a move towards restricting solar on prime farmland due to food security concerns post-Ukraine conflict, which could affect future economic incentives for solar on agricultural land.
Environmental and Long-term Considerations:
Solar panels on farmland can contribute to biodiversity by allowing space for wildflowers or grazing, potentially reducing the environmental impact compared to traditional farming practices. However, the lifecycle and degradation of solar panels in an agrivoltaic setting might be shorter, affecting long-term economic viability due to maintenance or replacement costs.
In summary, while solar farms on UK farmland present a lucrative opportunity for landowners with significant upfront investment, the ongoing economics depend on land use policies, market electricity prices, and the integration with agricultural practices. The balance between renewable energy goals and food production remains a key discussion point in planning and policy-making.
greybeard Ambassador
Interesting. Will have to try it.
We are having the same arguments over "Solar Farming" here in the Colonies. However many farmers here have reported a Negative or Break Even return on trying to return solar energy to the grid. Even after investing heavily on their Solar Farms' construction.
How about there in the U.K.?
Pesala Ambassador
@greybeard said in Grok 2 Free for All:
How about there in the U.K.
I haven’t looked into it, but I suspect it is good. We pay the highest energy prices in Europe.
There is a lot of resistance to the changes from farmers, who also face losing their farms due to inheritance tax.
Pesala Ambassador
@greybeard It only took a few seconds to find out, and Grok quoted its sources.
This is what Grok2 tells me when I ask:
How profitable are solar farms in the UK?
Solar farms in the UK can be quite profitable, driven by a combination of factors including lease payments, government incentives, and the selling of generated electricity. Here's an overview of the profitability based on available data:
Lease Payments: Farmers and landowners can earn significant income by leasing their land for solar farms. The rental rates for solar farms typically range from £800 to £1,000 per acre annually. Some sources even mention figures between £850 and £1,200 per acre per year for solar farm leases. These leases can last for 25 to 40 years, providing a long-term, stable income stream that often exceeds traditional farming profits.
Return on Investment (ROI): The average return on investment for solar farms in the UK is reported to be between 10% to 20%, with most solar projects paying off their initial installation costs within 5 to 10 years. After this period, the energy produced is essentially "free" profit, assuming maintenance costs are managed well.
Profit Comparison with Agriculture: When comparing solar farming to traditional agriculture, solar installations can offer much higher returns. For instance, while wheat might yield around £200 per acre in profit after costs, solar schemes can be four to five times more profitable per acre.
Government Support and Subsidies: Although the feed-in tariff schemes that once made solar particularly lucrative have changed, there are still benefits like tax incentives and the potential for selling excess energy back to the grid at competitive rates. Previously, subsidies were significant, but new projects now need to navigate a different financial landscape, focusing more on the direct sale of energy and long-term lease agreements.
Operational Costs: Once installed, solar farms require minimal maintenance, primarily periodic cleaning and checks, which keeps operational costs low. The panels come with long warranties, often up to 25 years, which adds to the long-term profitability.
This is good to know, because last time I checked, Grok was only for X premium (or whatever its called).
I will have to give it a try because whilst ChatGPT has been good, I don't really agree with the philosophy behind it, and the fact that it has been basically brought out by Microsoft is a problem (at least for me).
