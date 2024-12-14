Vivaldi will not open Zoho Mail when I click a email link
I'm running Vivaldi on Arch with the Plasma desktop and have under default applications Zoho Mail set as my default email client. Whenever I click a email link in Vivaldi I get the below when it should be launching Zoho. Any ideas on rectifying this issue?
Unable to create KIO worker. Unknown protocol 'mailto'.
mib2berlin Soprano
@CummingCowGirl
Hi, enable Vivaldi mail, disable:
Disable Vivaldi mail.
@CummingCowGirl
Can you please start Terminal/shell and run this command to check if mailto protocol is set.
xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/mailto
@DoctorG Kmail which I just uninstalled and now it's
~ xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/mailto ✔ 39s 04:53:33 AM firefox-developer-edition.desktop ~
@CummingCowGirl And you open Zoho Mail in your Firefox browser? Then all is nice.
??? No Firefox is only there for certain tabs and nothing more. Vivaldi is my default browser and Zoho Mail is my default mail client. Zoho is installed via WebCatalog. Found the below in mimeapps.list.
x-scheme-handler/mailto=webcatalog-zoho-mail.desktop;org.kde.kmail2.desktop;
@CummingCowGirl Ah, oh, i forgot to ask for your mimeapps.list.
That entry is ok.
CummingCowGirl
Just tested and still getting the same error. Just tested in Firefox and there is no issue with it launching Zoho. OK just checked in Opera, Chrome, Edge, Waterfox and this seems to only be an issue with Chrome based browsers. I know the issue was addressed in the past and fixed, but I can't find the post / thread.
Logged into Zoho in the browser and set Zoho there to be the default and now when I click a email link it opens Zoho in the browser ands not the app.
Can you please post content here with </> button (vormat as code).
Is this a Flatpak package?
Vivaldi on Arch
Flatpak package?
It's installed from WebCatalog and I know it was fine in the past this way.
@CummingCowGirl
⇒ webcatalog-zoho-mail.desktop
Can you please post content here with </> button (vormat as code).
@DoctorG That's actually how I ended up with email links bringing up the Zoho Mail login page in the browser. I thought it would address my issue and force the use of the desktop app since I had uninstalled Kmail, but all it did was set Vivaldi as the default mail client under default applications.
@CummingCowGirl You had not showed webcatalog-zoho-mail.desktop to me.
Broken file could be a reason why the external Zoho Mail fails to open with mailto links.
Just uninstalled it through WebCatalog and installed Zoho's default Appimage from their site and it's still the same when I set it as default.
@CummingCowGirl I do not know how your Arch protects access, but you should check for apparmor and other messages in Linux syslog related to Zoho app and Vivaldi.
That is all i can do for you. I am out of ideas and have no Arch Linux with KDE on my VM now.
Perhaps @BlackIkeEagle can help you more.
@CummingCowGirl Is there any reason behind not following the K.I.S.S principle of Arch by installing that zoho mail client from the AUR and instead torturing yourself with all kind of different weird (webcatalog) and complex (appimages) methods?
Because AUR is a last resort as it should be. That said Zoho themselves creates the Appimage and thus recommends using it. The AUR version is copied straight out of the Appimage version. As for using either WebCatalog or the Appimage nothing weird or different about them, anything anymore complex than the AUR is because it has to be built and then installed.