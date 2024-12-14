@Pathduck said in No more editing of urls in website settings?:

chrome://settings/content/siteData

Well, you're correct.

But I might not be incorrect either... Apparently, in earlier version, the steps I take that nowadays lead me to chrome://settings/content/all, led me to chrome://settings/content/siteData.

I don't memorize those "chrome-urls", so didn't recall / notice / realize that what I was looking for was acutally chrome://settings/content/siteData. So thanks just for that alone! That's exactly the page I was looking for!

Usually, to get to that page, I click on the lock-symbol of a given website and then on "website settings", then on the "back arrow" besides the website url. If I'm not incorrect ( ), clicking on that once or twice I got to chrome://settings/content/siteData. Nowadays, it takes me to chrome://settings/content/all. That change (if I'm correct) is confusing and annoying.

chrome://settings/content/siteData is hard to find from chrome://settings, but it's doable - once one realizes that it's still there, but not as "automatically" accessible as in the past and that chrome://settings/content/all has taken its place, but hasn't replaced it.

I'm like Sheldon: I don't like change! Esp. change that isn't advertised...