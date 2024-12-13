last edited by pafflick

Your most recent update has overwritten my search preferences to some rubbish called "STARTPAGE.COM"

I have updated the preferences through SETTINGS --> SEARCH

but when typing a keyword from a previous search that was returned through STARTPAGE, it redirects back to startpage.

You (not me, YOU) have 2 days to remove this shit or I will be removing Vivaldi FOREVER.

Who the hell asked for STARTPAGE.COM