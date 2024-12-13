Solved Search engine changed to Startpage
justin1111
Your most recent update has overwritten my search preferences to some rubbish called "STARTPAGE.COM"
I have updated the preferences through SETTINGS --> SEARCH
but when typing a keyword from a previous search that was returned through STARTPAGE, it redirects back to startpage.
You (not me, YOU) have 2 days to remove this shit or I will be removing Vivaldi FOREVER.
Who the hell asked for STARTPAGE.COM
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@justin1111 We recently changed the default search engine in selected regions from Bing to Startpage as we no longer have a deal with Bing. Partnerships with search engines are integral for us to generate revenue, which helps us fund the development of the browser.
As with almost everything in Vivaldi, you're free to change this setting at any time. To remove the old address field autocomplete entries from history, when they appear in the drop-down menu, click on the × icon displayed next to them (on the right) or highlight them by pressing the down arrow key, and then
[SHIFT]+
[DELETE](while the item is highlighted).
mib2berlin Soprano
@justin1111
Bye bye!
Or read 9. in the manual: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/search/
@justin1111 said in startpage.com rubbish:
You (not me, YOU) have 2 days to remove this shit
Do not be lazy, you can do it yourself.
We can not fix your browser.
