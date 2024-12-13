The Sync service is experiencing issues. Our team is looking into this. Please check vivaldistatus.com for live updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Unsolved import or export speed dial in Android
Is it possible to manually save Android Speed dial somewhere?
Aaron Translator
Currently the Android version does not provide this feature. You can only use sync. Unfortunately there have been some issues with the sync service in the last few days. So there is no solution for now.
If your phone is rooted, you can try copying the Default/Bookmark file directly from the system directory.
@Aaron thanks dear