Unsolved how do you use dns over https with vivaldi?
Hi, I changed my settings from the windows control panel to use cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 dns resolver but when I look at https://one.one.one.one/help/ it says I am not using dns over https/tls/warp despite the "use secure dns" setting being turned on in vivaldi:settings/security (set to os default or cloudflare 1.1.1.1 doesn't seem to matter).
Is there a bug with this almost hidden setting where it doesn't function as it should or do I need to do something else too? Firefox works as it should so it seems to be an issue with vivaldi.
@netviva Open in address field
chrome://settings/securityand change DNS provider
@DoctorG unfortunately it doesn't matter if you have it on cloudflare or use system default, the page at https://one.one.one.one/help/ always tells me I am not using dns over https.
@netviva Works for me with 7.0.3495.26 Win 11
See
@DoctorG You're right, it works on windows 11, I use win 10 but I have a VM with 11 in it and it works in my VM but doesn't in my actual pc with 10.
@netviva I can not test Windwos 10.
Had you set network described at https://support.secure-dns.eu/hc/en-us/articles/5637342843794-How-to-enable-DNS-over-HTTPS-DoH-in-Windows-10
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Works fine here in Win10.
I have CF set on the OS:
DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.0.1 1.1.1.1
Vivaldi detects it and uses DoH. But I have it turned off in my regular profile as I prefer to use my router's DNS (easier for troubleshooting).
Connected to 1.1.1.1 Yes Using DNS over HTTPS (DoH) Yes Using DNS over TLS (DoT) No Using DNS over WARP No
If it detects CF set on the OS there is no need to change anything in the browser, as Chromium browsers all have DoH auto-detect enabled.
@netviva said in how do you use dns over https with vivaldi?:
but doesn't in my actual pc with 10
Show
ipconfig /ALL
Dr.Flay Translator
It is better to have all your software use a private and secure DNS, rather than just the browser.
Browsers don't need it anymore (until they decide to start showing DNS errors). It was only added while we waited for OSs to add support where it should be.
I have cloudflare and quad9 as my primary and secondary DNS in my router.
However I also use the cloudfare WARP program on my PCs and droids.
Occasionally just using the DNS is not enough to bypass some blocking that my ISP does, so I enable the WARP VPN option for full encryption.
Consider the option in the browser as a fallback, and focus on protecting all your internet connections at OS level.
shojivrstrinova8
i recommend using cloudflare dekstop apps, it also has warp+ for extra protection
Edit: I think I found the problem, it seems DoH is only supported on W10 build 19628 and later which is a build available only to windows insiders and such and mine is the general public release 19045. I'll see if I can backport it somehow.
@Pathduck said in how do you use dns over https with vivaldi?:
Works fine here in Win10.
I have CF set on the OS:
DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.0.1 1.1.1.1
Vivaldi detects it and uses DoH. But I have it turned off in my regular profile as I prefer to use my router's DNS (easier for troubleshooting).
Connected to 1.1.1.1 Yes Using DNS over HTTPS (DoH) Yes Using DNS over TLS (DoT) No Using DNS over WARP No
If it detects CF set on the OS there is no need to change anything in the browser, as Chromium browsers all have DoH auto-detect enabled.
@DoctorG said in how do you use dns over https with vivaldi?:
@netviva I can not test Windwos 10.
Had you set network described at https://support.secure-dns.eu/hc/en-us/articles/5637342843794-How-to-enable-DNS-over-HTTPS-DoH-in-Windows-10
The interface in that article is different than what I see on my pc when I check the internet settings, I am on windows 10 22H2, I have no option for dns settings, only IP settings which do contain a DNS resolver option but nothing about DNS security, also when I tried to manually put ipv4 settings the computer just wouldn't connect to the internet even though I used the same settings as dhcp from the router.
For what it's worth I've set the DNS servers to CF for primary and google as secondary from the legacy windows 7 era control panel inside "change adapter settings" and it seems to work, but doesn't use DoH.
@DoctorG said in how do you use dns over https with vivaldi?:
@netviva said in how do you use dns over https with vivaldi?:
but doesn't in my actual pc with 10
Show
ipconfig /ALL
There is no information in the ipconfig data about dns servers, the main difference I see between the pc and VM network adapters in ipconfig is dhcp is disabled for the VM and enabled for the desktop.
DoH works fine on my mobile as well so its definitely something on the PC side, sorry for all the trouble, if nothing works I'll try to use the CF program though I'd prefer to fix it without running any other programs on my PC.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@netviva said in how do you use dns over https with vivaldi?:
Edit: I think I found the problem, it seems DoH is only supported on W10 build 19628 and later which is a build available only to windows insiders and such and mine is the general public release 19045. I'll see if I can backport it somehow.
Not relevant.
This is only for enabling DoH on the OS level.
DoH works fine in browsers in Windows 10, currently build 19045 here.
For the browser (any Chromium-based browser), when it detects CF set as primary or secondary DNS, and the setting in
chrome://settings/securityis Enabled and set to "OS default" it will switch to DoH. The setting is set to Enabled/OS on any new install, and there's no need for the user to explicitly select a provider.
Note also that you might need to reload the https://one.one.one.one/help/ page a couple of times after browser start, as it seems to take some time for DoH to enable.
If you're complicating things with VMs and virtual network adapters, then that's another ballgame completely, and you'll need the necessary skills to be able to configure this correctly for your VMs. I don't use VMs at all so I can't help you.
These are my Windows 10 adapter settings for the "Ethernet" adapter (I don't use Wifi nor IPv6):
This is also reflected in the standard W10 Settings under Network > Ethernet under the "Network" connection:
If I click Edit on the IP settings I can set DNS Primary/Secondary DNS the same way there. Note that DoH is not available in the dropdown, only Automatic (DHCP) and Manual:
When I run ipconfig I get:
> ipconfig /all Windows IP Configuration Host Name . . . . . . . . . . . . : Crapstation Primary Dns Suffix . . . . . . . : Node Type . . . . . . . . . . . . : Hybrid IP Routing Enabled. . . . . . . . : No WINS Proxy Enabled. . . . . . . . : No Ethernet adapter Ethernet: Connection-specific DNS Suffix . : Description . . . . . . . . . . . : Intel(R) Ethernet Connection (2) I218-V Physical Address. . . . . . . . . : D0-50-99-36-5F-82 DHCP Enabled. . . . . . . . . . . : No Autoconfiguration Enabled . . . . : Yes IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.0.10(Preferred) Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.0 Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.0.1 DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.0.1 1.1.1.1 NetBIOS over Tcpip. . . . . . . . : Enabled
Having
1.1.1.1set as secondary DNS server is enough to make the browser detect it and use CF over DoH.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@netviva I also made a short video showing this working fine in Vivaldi, Win10 19045:
I switch providers and reload the CF help page.
At the end I turn off DoH in the browser.
The "Connected to 1.1.1.1" still says Yes - because it's still using the OS-level DNS setting, just not DoH.
Also note:
If you have insider builds and enable DoH on the OS, and also enable it in the browser, then your OS DoH setting is bypassed by the browser in any case, so it becomes irrelevant what your OS uses. If you want to use OS-level DoH then you need to disable it in the browser to make sure it uses the OS for DNS lookups.