Edit: I think I found the problem, it seems DoH is only supported on W10 build 19628 and later which is a build available only to windows insiders and such and mine is the general public release 19045. I'll see if I can backport it somehow.

Works fine here in Win10. I have CF set on the OS: DNS Servers . . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.0.1 1.1.1.1 Vivaldi detects it and uses DoH. But I have it turned off in my regular profile as I prefer to use my router's DNS (easier for troubleshooting). Connected to 1.1.1.1 Yes Using DNS over HTTPS (DoH) Yes Using DNS over TLS (DoT) No Using DNS over WARP No If it detects CF set on the OS there is no need to change anything in the browser, as Chromium browsers all have DoH auto-detect enabled.

@netviva I can not test Windwos 10. Had you set network described at https://support.secure-dns.eu/hc/en-us/articles/5637342843794-How-to-enable-DNS-over-HTTPS-DoH-in-Windows-10

The interface in that article is different than what I see on my pc when I check the internet settings, I am on windows 10 22H2, I have no option for dns settings, only IP settings which do contain a DNS resolver option but nothing about DNS security, also when I tried to manually put ipv4 settings the computer just wouldn't connect to the internet even though I used the same settings as dhcp from the router.

For what it's worth I've set the DNS servers to CF for primary and google as secondary from the legacy windows 7 era control panel inside "change adapter settings" and it seems to work, but doesn't use DoH.

There is no information in the ipconfig data about dns servers, the main difference I see between the pc and VM network adapters in ipconfig is dhcp is disabled for the VM and enabled for the desktop.

DoH works fine on my mobile as well so its definitely something on the PC side, sorry for all the trouble, if nothing works I'll try to use the CF program though I'd prefer to fix it without running any other programs on my PC.