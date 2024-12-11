I follow several podcasts with Podcast Republic that in the middle have an ads section that in case of voice only are omitted although the cut and return music is kept. On the other hand, the same podcast on YT shows the ads videos.

In the last few weeks in the audio-only podcasts ads are appearing that are introduced directly into the conversation without the speakers noticing. They are about 10 seconds long and the podcast continues.

The company that supports the podcast is: Spreaker.com

Have you heard something like this in your podcasts?

PS:

I am commenting in reference to the posts about YT including ads while the streaming is happening, which is apparently the case I am commenting on.