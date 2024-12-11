Ads in podcasts
barbudo2005
I follow several podcasts with Podcast Republic that in the middle have an ads section that in case of voice only are omitted although the cut and return music is kept. On the other hand, the same podcast on YT shows the ads videos.
In the last few weeks in the audio-only podcasts ads are appearing that are introduced directly into the conversation without the speakers noticing. They are about 10 seconds long and the podcast continues.
The company that supports the podcast is: Spreaker.com
Have you heard something like this in your podcasts?
PS:
I am commenting in reference to the posts about YT including ads while the streaming is happening, which is apparently the case I am commenting on.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@barbudo2005 I only listen to podcasts on my phone using Podcast Addict.
As podcasts are just audio files, mostly mp3 or m4a/ogg, and downloaded from a RSS url, the only way ads can be inserted is when the file is created or when the file is downloaded.
Unless your app does it, and in that case, well, I'd stop using that app.
I listen a lot to BBC podcasts, they have ads at the start, in my language, so I assume they detect my country from my IP and serve the file with ads for Norway. It's also possible they insert the ads on the fly during the download but that would be very processing expensive for popular podcasts. So I think they just have different copies of the files for different counties, with ads in the language.
Anyway, easy to skip such ads by just fast forwarding a bit.