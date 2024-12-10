Start.me Comic Widget fails to render in Vivaldi - not a problem with most other browsers

For the past over 3 weeks (starting on 11-19-24) a Start.me Widget (i.e. Comic Widget) has persistently failed to render in Vivaldi -- other browsers that have the same issue are Google Chrome and Pale Moon that occurs persistently ( all the time) and sometimes (rarely) Brave and Edge among a few others where the issue will infrequently occur randomly. Other browsers (at least 5 I've tested virtually never exhibit this issue).

Considering that I've found Vivaldi (along with Pale Moon) to exhibit this specific issue persistently all the time - I'm posting here in the Vivaldi forum in the hope someone might be able to shed some light concerning this issue. I've done my best to try to find as much info on this issue using the Browser Network Tool considering my very limited tech experience.

Below is the Vivaldi Network Web Developer Tool exhibiting an example of the Widget (w/ broken image on the left) showing the URL "Source" that the Comic Widget uses (FWIW):



Network "Response" results (for the relevant URL) is: "Failed to load response data: No data found for resource with given identifer":



Developer Tool Networking "Status" results:



The full "Status" result is: "(failed) net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_ORB". (that was truncated in the screen-shot)

Looking into this searching the web (regarding "ERR_BLOCKED_BY_ORB") found: stackoverflow.com link

Quote (in part):

The error net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_ORB is related to a request that breaks CORS. There is this Google group conversation that mentions that a change happened in Chromium: bolded textHandle ORB network errors as DevTools issues