Start.me Comic Widget fails to render in Vivaldi - not a problem with most other browsers
For the past over 3 weeks (starting on 11-19-24) a Start.me Widget (i.e. Comic Widget) has persistently failed to render in Vivaldi -- other browsers that have the same issue are Google Chrome and Pale Moon that occurs persistently ( all the time) and sometimes (rarely) Brave and Edge among a few others where the issue will infrequently occur randomly. Other browsers (at least 5 I've tested virtually never exhibit this issue).
Considering that I've found Vivaldi (along with Pale Moon) to exhibit this specific issue persistently all the time - I'm posting here in the Vivaldi forum in the hope someone might be able to shed some light concerning this issue. I've done my best to try to find as much info on this issue using the Browser Network Tool considering my very limited tech experience.
Below is the Vivaldi Network Web Developer Tool exhibiting an example of the Widget (w/ broken image on the left) showing the URL "Source" that the Comic Widget uses (FWIW):
Network "Response" results (for the relevant URL) is: "Failed to load response data: No data found for resource with given identifer":
Developer Tool Networking "Status" results:
The full "Status" result is: "(failed) net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_ORB". (that was truncated in the screen-shot)
Looking into this searching the web (regarding "ERR_BLOCKED_BY_ORB") found: stackoverflow.com link
Quote (in part):
The error net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_ORB is related to a request that breaks CORS. There is this Google group conversation that mentions that a change happened in Chromium: bolded textHandle ORB network errors as DevTools issues
@VivaLaUSA Hi, I have a StartME account but I have no idea what a "comic widget" is.
How do you add one?
Click the plus to add a widget, search for "gar", add the widget, the comic immediately shows. (this will add the specific "Garfield" Comic Widget)
I suspect the Comic Widget will work for you. This issue seems to be unique to me (as I've discussed this with other Vivaldi users). I've tested Vivaldi in a "Private Window" and also tested Vivaldi without any extensions and in each case get the same results as described above. I've contacted Start.me and they report they do not observe this issue either. This issue started on 11-19-24, a day when Start.me released an "update" (FWIW).
@VivaLaUSA Looks like it works perfectly fine here as well.
So my only advice is:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
The most important thing is testing in a clean profile. A private window won't do. A guest profile is also a good test, but a new profile is the best.
When it comes to extensions, all must be disabled, and the cache+cookies cleared, then the browser must be restarted. The guide does not say this specifically but IMO it's necessary.
Clean (fresh) profile and no extensions does not help. I figure a resolution to this problem in my case will not be possible. I'm just posting in the hope it might possibly help (before I finally give up on Vivaldi that I've enjoyed using for some time now).
I've even created a Start.me page with ONLY the Garfield Comic Widget --- so I have a fresh profile, with no extensions and nothing in the Start.me page except for just the Comic Widget - and still I get a broken Comic Widget.
@VivaLaUSA said in Start.me Comic Widget fails to render in Vivaldi - not a problem with most other browsers:
(before I finally give up on Vivaldi that I've enjoyed using for some time now).
You're going to give up on a browser you enjoy using just for a single issue on a single site? I'd recommend you persist in trying to figure out why it fails on your system.
Have you changed any experimental flags?
Check
chrome://flags
If any are set they will be at the top in blue.
In any case hit "Reset All" and restart the browser.
Also please post the full output of your Help > About page here.
@Pathduck said in Start.me Comic Widget fails to render in Vivaldi - not a problem with most other browsers:
When it comes to extensions, all must be disabled, and the cache+cookies cleared, then the browser must be restarted. The guide does not say this specifically but IMO it's necessary.
I open the browser with zero extensions - I'll try clearing cookies and cache (all though I think Ive tried this already).
I tried clearing cookies, cache, history etc etc with no extensions with no luck and for extra measure start a "Private Window" in Vivaldi which as you know is "clean" (proven by the fact I am required to login to Start.me) and still no luck - get the same result in all cases.
I'll most likely just concede the issue cannot be resolved and move on to another browser.
@VivaLaUSA, as said, try the Troubleshooting steps. The problem is also that some extensions with similar features of Vivaldis own functions, respect UI, can enter in conflict and not working as espected.
Apart Start.me isn't precisely private with your data. There are also similar extensions which are FOSS and which don't need an account, if the Vivaldi Dashboard isn't enough.
- https://tabliss.io
- https://anori.app
maybe also
- https://zombiefox.github.io/nightTab/ (online)
Private windows don't discard extensions, it only avoid that something from the webpager remain stored in your PC. Even desactivating extensions also not always has a result, because some extension scripts remain in cache and service workers.
Not to confuse with the Guest Profile, only this put Vivaldi in it's default mode and settings without extensions. Only this way is "clean".
1 Restart the browser - CHECK
2 Make sure the browser is up to date - CHECK
3 Test in a different profile - CHECK
4 Test in another browser - CHECK
5 Change the reported User Agent - CHECK (changed from "Chrome-Google" and tried others
6 Disable Tracker and Ad blocker - CHECK
7 Disable Extensions - CHECK
8 Disable Hardware Acceleration - CHECK
9 Enable (Third-Party) Cookies - CHECK (Block in Incognito Mode Only)
10 Check your security software - CHECK
11 Reset settings - CHECK
12 Delete Browsing Data - CHECK
Issue remains persistent (many of the above, I had already tried multiple times).
In many cases clearing stuff causes me to have to reset various options/settings that is annoying (but perhaps unavoidable, unfortunately). Also I got logged out of forum (possibly due to the renaming of the topic - or perhaps whatever).
-
@VivaLaUSA Did you really test in a new profile though, or did you just test in a private window?
I recommend you download and install a test profile by using the Standalone option as well
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
This can be installed anywhere and launched giving a totally clean profile.
Also, what about the flags page I mentioned?
-
I've tried a "fresh" profile in both Pale Moon and Google Chrome that are two other browsers that have the same persistent problem that occurs all the time - since it didn't help in either case - I doubt going through the procedures you reference would make a difference.
Also, the same issue occurs in a totally different platform (different computer and O.S.) - the difference; a laptop and Desktop with different Windows O.S.'s and I still get the same result on the two different machines (besides the issues occur on more than one browser, i.e. as many as 6+ browsers) on both machines) - it's simply inconceivable that all these browsers on two different platforms would all have "Profile" issues (thus I've pretty much ruled out the possibility the issue is due to browsers Profiles).
In regards to "flags" - I've never done anything with that "experimental" page that gets rendered by entering what you've requested I do in the browsers address bar.
FWIW - Here's the "Headers" Network Data (from the Vivaldi browser) - I've been told that "Headers" data in Network Developer Tools can be the most revealing and potentially helpful place to look:
Request URL: https://images.weserv.nl/?t=fit&a=attention&dpr=1&il=1&q=85&page=0&w=600&h=1200&url=ssl%3A64.media.tumblr.com%2Fcc8ef8aecab597c3334974541403d9a0%2F3419b01804c8e91c-47%2Fs640x960%2F4d1533ccec664e40ce10c3ffe823fff57f7f277e.gif Request Method: GET Status Code: 200 OK Referrer Policy: no-referrer cache-control: max-age=2678400 cf-cache-status: DYNAMIC cf-ray: 8f003d404e6ea9ae-SJC-PIG content-encoding: zstd content-type: text/html date: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 21:13:31 GMT expires: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 21:13:31 GMT last-modified: Fri, 06 Dec 2019 14:14:41 GMT server: cloudflare-nginx vary: Accept-Encoding :authority: images.weserv.nl :method: GET :path: /?t=fit&a=attention&dpr=1&il=1&q=85&page=0&w=600&h=1200&url=ssl%3A64.media.tumblr.com%2Fcc8ef8aecab597c3334974541403d9a0%2F3419b01804c8e91c-47%2Fs640x960%2F4d1533ccec664e40ce10c3ffe823fff57f7f277e.gif :scheme: https accept: image/avif,image/webp,image/apng,image/svg+xml,image/*,*/*;q=0.8 accept-encoding: gzip, deflate, br, zstd accept-language: en-US,en;q=0.9 priority: i sec-ch-ua: "Chromium";v="130", "Google Chrome";v="130", "Not?A_Brand";v="99" sec-ch-ua-mobile: ?0 sec-ch-ua-platform: "Windows" sec-fetch-dest: image sec-fetch-mode: no-cors sec-fetch-site: cross-site user-agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Perhaps someone can confirm if their "Headers" Network Tool data is the same as above (mine). From what I know about issues of this nature, my "Headers" (Network) data (accessed in "Developer Tools" should have something that doesn't conform to another users "Headers" data on a working browser (that does not exhibit the Widget issue I've got) - that might provide a clue as to what my (unique) issue is with the Widget.
@VivaLaUSA said in Start.me Comic | Render Problems:
[code]
BBcode won't work here. If you want to add code use the code button
</>and paste between the ``` marks or just add them yourself. I 've fixed your post.
Status Code:
200 OK
This 200 OK code means the request to the image resource was successful. This is NOT the same as in your original images where you showed the resource was blocked by ORB. I don't know enough about web stuff to know what "blocked by ORB" means or how to fix that except like you say it's related to CORS.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cross-origin_resource_sharing
In fact just opening that url in the browser works just fine, try it yourself by pasting it into the url field:
https://images.weserv.nl/?t=fit&a=attention&dpr=1&il=1&q=85&page=0&w=600&h=1200&url=ssl%3A64.media.tumblr.com%2Fcc8ef8aecab597c3334974541403d9a0%2F3419b01804c8e91c-47%2Fs640x960%2F4d1533ccec664e40ce10c3ffe823fff57f7f277e.gif
I've tried a "fresh" profile in both Pale Moon and Google Chrome that are two other browsers that have the same persistent problem that occurs all the time
Pale Moon is based on Firefox, while Chrome is Chromium like Vivaldi. So that's really really strange if you get the same issue in these as well.
I'd probably recommend at this point you take this up with StartMe support again if it fails in all your browsers. Then it's not limited to Vivaldi.
What might help from a troubleshooting standpoint is exporting a HAR file from the network tab in devtools and sharing it. It's a large file so zip it and upload it somewhere, not on this forum.
The StartMe devs would probably be interested in such a file as well.
-
@Pathduck said in Start.me Comic | Render Problems:
In fact just opening that url in the browser works just fine, try it yourself by pasting it into the url field:
https://images.weserv.nl/?t=fit&a=attention&dpr=1&il=1&q=85&page=0&w=600&h=1200&url=ssl%3A64.media.tumblr.com%2Fcc8ef8aecab597c3334974541403d9a0%2F3419b01804c8e91c-47%2Fs640x960%2F4d1533ccec664e40ce10c3ffe823fff57f7f277e.gif
What I get pasting the URL into Vivaldi address bar:
Btw, Start.me requested I do this same thing - so I did and provided them with the same result (you see here) and I never got any more feedback from Start.me about this -- which I've wondered why they didn't provide feedback - because for browsers that do not have the Comic Widget issue (the browsers where the Cartoon does render successfully in the Start.me start-page), as contrasted to Vivaldi (and Pale Moon) that do not - I'll get the Cartoon displayed in the browser (instead of what you see above that occurs in browsers with Comic Widgets that don't work).
-
@Pathduck said in Start.me Comic | Render Problems:
Pale Moon is based on Firefox, while Chrome is Chromium like Vivaldi. So that's really really strange if you get the same issue in these as well.
I agree, I've thought the same thing - it is odd that two browsers that are so different in origin (FF based versus Chromium based) are the only two browsers that (in my case) persistently (all the time) render this issue in the Start.me start-page.
-
@VivaLaUSA Looks like either StartMe's content delivery network provider has problems, or the problem lies on your network provider's DNS.
You have the wrong IP address for
images.weserv.nl
$ nslookup images.weserv.nl Server: 192.168.0.1 Address: 192.168.0.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: images.weserv.nl Address: 104.21.234.186 Name: images.weserv.nl Address: 104.21.234.187 Name: images.weserv.nl Address: 2606:4700:3038::6815:eaba Name: images.weserv.nl Address: 2606:4700:3038::6815:eabb $ nslookup cdg.weserv.nl Server: 192.168.0.1 Address: 192.168.0.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: cdg.weserv.nl Address: 51.15.191.75 Name: cdg.weserv.nl Address: 2001:bc8:6005:122:ae1f:6bff:fe21:58f2
When I make the request, the IP address is the correct
104.21.234.186shown in the devtools network headers as:
Remote Address: 104.21.234.186:443
Your headers output does not have the remote address, maybe you didn't copy it.
I'd try the same commands I did in the command prompt.
I'd also try clearing the OS DNS cache, first closing the browser and then doing a:
ipconfig /flushdns
The DNS host cache can also be cleared in the browser at:
chrome://net-internals/#dns
-
@Pathduck said in Start.me Comic | Render Problems:
This 200 OK code means the request to the image resource was successful. This is NOT the same as in your original images where you showed the resource was blocked by ORB.
That error wasn't for "Headers" specifically - it is what I get from "Network" data in general. I was told to not be concerned about this and instead concentrate on my "Headers" data (which is a better way to get to the bottom of the issue).
Is your actual "Headers" data the same as mine (that I posted previously specifically regarding "Headers")?
-
@VivaLaUSA said in Start.me Comic | Render Problems:
which is a better way to get to the bottom of the issue
No the best way is to save a HAR file and share it with support. If they know their jobs they'd know what to do with it.
Is your actual "Headers" data the same as mine (that I posted previously specifically regarding "Headers")?
I get a 200 OK like you (obviously).
And like I said you clearly did NOT get a 200 OK the first time with those image, the request failed.
But there's a lot of stuff missing from your headers, so I suspect you didn't copy all of it properly.
Here are my headers:
Request URL: https://images.weserv.nl/?t=fit&a=attention&dpr=1.5&il=1&q=85&page=0&w=600&h=1200&url=ssl%3A64.media.tumblr.com%2Fcc8ef8aecab597c3334974541403d9a0%2F3419b01804c8e91c-47%2Fs640x960%2F4d1533ccec664e40ce10c3ffe823fff57f7f277e.gif Request Method: GET Status Code: 200 OK Remote Address: 104.21.234.186:443 Referrer Policy: no-referrer accept-ranges: bytes access-control-allow-origin: * age: 9596 alt-svc: h3=":443"; ma=86400 cache-control: public, max-age=31536000 cf-cache-status: HIT cf-ray: 8f009e1aba06caa9-HAM content-disposition: inline; filename=image.gif content-length: 33750 content-type: image/gif cross-origin-resource-policy: cross-origin date: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 22:19:38 GMT expires: Wed, 10 Dec 2025 14:08:14 GMT last-modified: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 14:08:14 GMT link: <https://64.media.tumblr.com/cc8ef8aecab597c3334974541403d9a0/3419b01804c8e91c-47/s640x960/4d1533ccec664e40ce10c3ffe823fff57f7f277e.gif>; rel="canonical" nel: {"success_fraction":0,"report_to":"cf-nel","max_age":604800} report-to: {"endpoints":[{"url":"https:\/\/a.nel.cloudflare.com\/report\/v4?s=tvg8YPVp0SFt5ipcIbvjBdnQ0vERIYNqF%2BED2xhX7%2Fulmdp48sw%2F3dEUscV%2BuE%2BBngfAgHOQ6Zvpd%2F1kKg5EwoW2dsZ%2BaWHYXmSX9BMlO6R5zzIyZ7nzTeXUXqJ1O3ICDsay"}],"group":"cf-nel","max_age":604800} server: cloudflare server-timing: cfL4;desc="?proto=TCP&rtt=13447&min_rtt=13376&rtt_var=5067&sent=6&recv=7&lost=0&retrans=0&sent_bytes=3708&recv_bytes=1268&delivery_rate=327452&cwnd=129&unsent_bytes=0&cid=0270f072bef5c322&ts=37&x=0" strict-transport-security: max-age=31536000; includeSubDomains; preload timing-allow-origin: * vary: Accept-Encoding x-cache-status: MISS x-content-type-options: nosniff x-images-api: 5 x-upstream-response-length: 40772 :authority: images.weserv.nl :method: GET :path: /?t=fit&a=attention&dpr=1.5&il=1&q=85&page=0&w=600&h=1200&url=ssl%3A64.media.tumblr.com%2Fcc8ef8aecab597c3334974541403d9a0%2F3419b01804c8e91c-47%2Fs640x960%2F4d1533ccec664e40ce10c3ffe823fff57f7f277e.gif :scheme: https accept: image/avif,image/webp,image/apng,image/svg+xml,image/*,*/*;q=0.8 accept-encoding: gzip, deflate, br, zstd accept-language: en-GB,en-US;q=0.9,en;q=0.8 cache-control: no-cache pragma: no-cache priority: u=1, i sec-ch-ua: "Chromium";v="130", "Google Chrome";v="130", "Not?A_Brand";v="99" sec-ch-ua-mobile: ?0 sec-ch-ua-platform: "Windows" sec-fetch-dest: image sec-fetch-mode: no-cors sec-fetch-site: cross-site user-agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
Just to make sure I was posting the correct "Headers" data:
Request URL: https://images.weserv.nl/?t=fit&a=attention&dpr=1&il=1&q=85&page=0&w=600&h=1200&url=ssl%3A64.media.tumblr.com%2Fcc8ef8aecab597c3334974541403d9a0%2F3419b01804c8e91c-47%2Fs640x960%2F4d1533ccec664e40ce10c3ffe823fff57f7f277e.gif Request Method: GET Status Code: 200 OK Referrer Policy: no-referrer cache-control: max-age=2678400 cf-cache-status: DYNAMIC cf-ray: 8f00c7382b56ab86-SJC-PIG content-encoding: zstd content-type: text/html date: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 22:47:42 GMT expires: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 22:47:42 GMT last-modified: Fri, 06 Dec 2019 14:14:41 GMT server: cloudflare-nginx vary: Accept-Encoding :authority: images.weserv.nl :method: GET :path: /?t=fit&a=attention&dpr=1&il=1&q=85&page=0&w=600&h=1200&url=ssl%3A64.media.tumblr.com%2Fcc8ef8aecab597c3334974541403d9a0%2F3419b01804c8e91c-47%2Fs640x960%2F4d1533ccec664e40ce10c3ffe823fff57f7f277e.gif :scheme: https accept: image/avif,image/webp,image/apng,image/svg+xml,image/*,*/*;q=0.8 accept-encoding: gzip, deflate, br, zstd accept-language: en-US,en;q=0.9 priority: i sec-ch-ua: "Chromium";v="130", "Google Chrome";v="130", "Not?A_Brand";v="99" sec-ch-ua-mobile: ?0 sec-ch-ua-platform: "Windows" sec-fetch-dest: image sec-fetch-mode: no-cors sec-fetch-site: cross-site user-agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
I'm getting this "Headers" data from here (the relevant URL is selected in the screen-shot) :
Maybe I'm looking in the wrong place in the Network "Headers"?