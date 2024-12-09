Sync stuch at loading
-
dragos281993
I'm new to Vivaldi and I've been trying since last night to sync the freshly created account but no success. It's loading and loading and loading. If it's just a technical issues with the servers and such, it's kind of a long time for everything to still be down. I'm looking for a new browser to replace Chrome and so far Vivaldi appears to be begging me to move on to something else. Is there anything that's actually being done about it?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@dragos281993
Hi, please check the link in the message on top of the forum, the sync server work only for 2/3 of the users.
They are working on a solution.
This is not a normal situation, except an issue a Month ago Vivaldi sync work for Years without issues.
Welcome to the forum, mib