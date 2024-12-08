@Zalex108 said in Vivaldi Email on Mobile:

@jamesmuir There's 2 things 1 Vivaldi WebMail

2 Vivaldi eMail Client (Desktop) If you refer to 1, then just add it.

If you refer to 2, read the Welcome email.

There you have all the needed information.

We may be miscommunicating. The goal is to enable the Vivaldi webmail client using the Vivaldi browser (of course) on Android.

There are no similar setup options for me as there is when setting up on Linux and Windows.

I appreciate your help. Does this clearify?