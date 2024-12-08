Vivaldi Email on Mobile
-
I am loving Vivaldi on my Samsung Z Fold. I have other web email clients working successfully.
Is it possible to use the Vivaldi web email client on mobile?
-
Hi,
Once you get access to V Webmail, it can be added to a Client.
Mine are on SPARK.
-
@Zalex108 Outstanding. How does one get access? I'm already using Vivaldi Webmail on all my PC devices.
-
There's 2 things
1 Vivaldi WebMail
2 Vivaldi eMail Client (Desktop)
If you refer to
12, then just add it.
If you refer to
21, read the Welcome email.
There you have all the needed information.
-
@Zalex108 said in Vivaldi Email on Mobile:
There's 2 things
1 Vivaldi WebMail
2 Vivaldi eMail Client (Desktop)
If you refer to 1, then just add it.
If you refer to 2, read the Welcome email.
There you have all the needed information.
We may be miscommunicating. The goal is to enable the Vivaldi webmail client using the Vivaldi browser (of course) on Android.
There are no similar setup options for me as there is when setting up on Linux and Windows.
I appreciate your help. Does this clearify?
-
V eMail Client is just on Desktop
V WebMail is an online service, from a Browser or anywhere you set it up
To access WebMail on Mobile version you have to access as usual, from webmail.vivaldi.net
Otherwise,
From an eMail Client
-
@jamesmuir said in Vivaldi Email on Mobile:
@Zalex108 said in Vivaldi Email on Mobile:
There's 2 things
1 Vivaldi WebMail
2 Vivaldi eMail Client (Desktop)
If you refer to 1, then just add it.
If you refer to 2, read the Welcome email.
There you have all the needed information.
We may be miscommunicating. The goal is to enable the Vivaldi webmail client using the Vivaldi browser (of course) on Android.
There are no similar setup options for me as there is when setting up on Linux and Windows.
I appreciate your help. Does this clearify?
Sorry,
I mixed up there,
I've inverted the explanation.
1 to 2
Instead
1 to 1
-
@Zalex108 Thank you so much. I looks like it may work but I am getting a denied message. I guessing I don't have a good enough reputation yet or it's related to the current sync issue. I'll be patient. Thank you for sending that url. I'm looking forward to using this on mobile.
-
That's regarding reputation.
At some point you would gain the access.
-
@Zalex108 Will I receive a notification? How will I know when I have been given access? Thx.
-
AFAIK,
There's no notification.
You have to check it by yourself.