Question: New C++ coding for counting and other identifiers
iqaluit Supporters
I would like to know if there is any progress on changing the code in order to phase out the old counting method as outlined in the link. It has been a long time since the announcement is there so, what is the latest on that ?
Also is there any update on processor chip, OS, and screen resolution, ip and location information identifiers
https://vivaldi.com/we-respect-your-privacy/
Thank you!