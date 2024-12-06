Unsolved Enabling 2FA at Github
-
Pesala Ambassador
I am no longer able to download the latest version of 7-Zip from Github, as 2FA is required. I have no mobile phone, and do not want one.
Any suggestions how I can work around this problem?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Pesala It's not 2FA, it's asking for your MS Account PIN code to unlock your stored password in Vivaldi.
Go to
chrome://password-manager/settings
And disable Windows Hello.
And you don't need to sign in to download from Github.
https://github.com/ip7z/7zip/releases/tag/24.09
-
PPesala marked this topic as a question
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck I use no password to sign in to Windows, so I get this message when I try to disable Windows Hello.
In Windows Settings, this is what I see:
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Pesala I have no idea, I don't use a MS account and really have no idea how this Hello thing works. All I know is it's related to your MS account.
Also no idea where you set that PIN, I'm no Windows expert. Some starters:
https://www.google.com/search?q=how+to+change+windows+pin&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
I always create local user accounts and sign into that when I log into Windows, less complications like this.
Also, you should edit your topic title, as it's not really related to Github. And GH does not require you to sign in to download.
As a workaround, try using Chromepass to access your passwords stored in Vivaldi.
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html
I use it all the time, it's actually faster to launch and search for a password than to get it from Vivaldi.
-
Pesala Ambassador
For everyone’s information, I already use a local account. I don’t need to sign in the Windows. I use a Veracrypt drive login for security purposes.