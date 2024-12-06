Friday poll: How do you save interesting articles for later reading?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Happy Friday everyone!
When you find some reading material you don't currently have time for, what do you do? Do you add the page to the Reading List or Bookmarks, or do you just keep the tab open ... indefinitely?
Hop over to Vivaldi.net to cast your vote.
Pesala Ambassador
@jane-n
I can log in to the forum, but not to vivaldi.net blog. It requires 2FA, but I have no mobile phone, and never will.
I would like to like Reading List more, but it lacks usability for me, so I use it rarely.
Save to bookmarks or even save as session.
Not voted this time
Mostly save it in the bookmarks, in reading list only in rare occasions
iqaluit Supporters
I voted reading list but actually I do both reading list and bookmarks. I have specific folder for pages that I know I want to keep longer to refer so they go to bookmarks.
Normally sites with interesting articles ends in my feeds