I am having a similar issue. I have not as yet re-programmed the Gmail account within the Vivaldi browser.

I access my account in several locations and using different mail clients. So far my tests suggest that there is a problem on the Gmail end with their IMAP or OATH2 systems.

I just sent a test message to my Gmail account from a different private domain and it never displayed in the Vivaldi browser mail app. I get an error message stating that Vivaldi could not get in.

Using Betterbird, which is a clone of Thunderbird, I often have a delay in messages being pulled down. Sometimes I will get the headers but the message body is quite delayed.

I thought this was on the Betterbird side but since Vivaldi is also having an issue it has to be on the Gmail end. Oddly, and maybe not so, accessing my Gmail via a web browser has no issues.

The last time Vivaldi's built-in client was able to get Gmail was sometime a day ago.

I will try deleting the address and reloading it with a fresh OATH2 to see what happens when time permits but I frankly do not believe this will change anything since I already did that with Betterbird, and even reinstalled the whole program with all fresh OATH2 connections.

In fact on Betterbird I have several Gmails (self and wife for example) and both are exhibiting the same problem. I even turned off my anti-virus to see if that was the culprit and it is not.

EDIT - This is the error Vivaldi mail is getting.

[imap, [email protected]]Fetch raw Error: Not connected - Attempting to connect [email protected]

So it appears Gmail is borked