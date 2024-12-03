Gmail and some emails not showing up in Vivaldi Mail
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Good morning, i have strange behavior with my email in Vivaldi Mail.
If I go to the "inbox" in Gmail, i have some emails that are not there in the "inbox" of Vivaldi Mail, even when doing a search with the subject of the email or the sender in Vivaldi they do not appear.
By checking in Gmail i don't notice any difference compared to the emails which are correctly displayed in Vivaldi Mail.
I have no idea when this problem happened to me, i noticed it because they told me they sent me an email but it didn't appear in Vivaldi and by going to Gmail i found it correctly in the "inbox". While checking, i realized that there were other emails that are not shown in Vivaldi.
Do you know what it could depend on?
I'm on Windows 11 - Snapshot 3527.3
IMAP - OAuth and no errors are reported in the log.
PS: On my smartphone i use Edison Mail, configured in IMAP, and the problem does not occur.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Folgore101
Hi, did you check All Messages?
Vivaldi mail (M3) doesn't have real folders only views, a mail can be in one view but not in other views.
-
Pesala Ambassador
I sent a message to my Gmail account from my Vivaldi.net account.
Opera 12.18 fetched it OK, and the messages shows up in my Webmail account, but so far, Vivaldi does not show it as received; only as sent.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
Hm, work for me:
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@mib2berlin Yes, i looked everywhere, i also did searches by subject and sender but in Vivaldi Mail they are not displayed.
@Pesala From my Vivaldi account, i have never had problems receiving emails on Gmail/Vivaldi Mail, but this evening i will check to be sure.
PS: @Pesala Did the test, it arrived a couple of seconds after sending, with Vivaldi account no viewing problems.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Folgore101 My email finally arrived. I am not sure how long it took. Maybe a restart of Vivaldi fixed it.
Another test, and it arrived within a few seconds.
-
dmkroslindale
I am having a similar issue. I have not as yet re-programmed the Gmail account within the Vivaldi browser.
I access my account in several locations and using different mail clients. So far my tests suggest that there is a problem on the Gmail end with their IMAP or OATH2 systems.
I just sent a test message to my Gmail account from a different private domain and it never displayed in the Vivaldi browser mail app. I get an error message stating that Vivaldi could not get in.
Using Betterbird, which is a clone of Thunderbird, I often have a delay in messages being pulled down. Sometimes I will get the headers but the message body is quite delayed.
I thought this was on the Betterbird side but since Vivaldi is also having an issue it has to be on the Gmail end. Oddly, and maybe not so, accessing my Gmail via a web browser has no issues.
The last time Vivaldi's built-in client was able to get Gmail was sometime a day ago.
I will try deleting the address and reloading it with a fresh OATH2 to see what happens when time permits but I frankly do not believe this will change anything since I already did that with Betterbird, and even reinstalled the whole program with all fresh OATH2 connections.
In fact on Betterbird I have several Gmails (self and wife for example) and both are exhibiting the same problem. I even turned off my anti-virus to see if that was the culprit and it is not.
EDIT - This is the error Vivaldi mail is getting.
[imap, [email protected]]Fetch raw Error: Not connected - Attempting to connect [email protected]
So it appears Gmail is borked
-
dmkroslindale
Follow up.
I tried to reset the OATH2 security feature for Vivaldi. I deleted the authority on the Gmail end, then went back to Vivaldi to create a new authorization.
According to Google, Vivaldi mail and calendar is allowed access but the mail app within the browser is not being allowed to interact with the Gmail IMAP servers.
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
I did a test by reconfiguring the mail on a new installation and on the first import it shows me all the mails that i didn't see before.
At this point i believe there are no alternatives, i will arm myself with infinite patience and make a clean profile by reconfiguring everything, hoping that the problem does not return.
-
dmkroslindale
@Folgore101 For now I removed my Gmail account from the Vivaldi browser and will try again later. What I have noticed the last couple of days is that when using BetterBird (Thunderbird clone) at some times of the day (particularly late afternoon EST) that BB lags in collecting message headers and bodies. Early morning or at night things seem OK.
This suggests that maybe the IMAP servers at Google are being overwhelmed. I am experiencing this over multiple Gmails I manage for clients or self. With 2-3 messages things seem ok but when you get into the 20-30 range things bog down.
However the refusal of an OATH2 OK'd client, specifically the Vivaldi Browser mail client to connect to their IMAP is also spooky. I have posted elsewhere to see if other Gmail users are seeing similar. No replies as yet.
I'm open to starting a new profile but do not know location of those files.
Off topic... I have an eMClient program at one office I use and that has been giving me contact list errors for 2 Gmail accounts on that system. Those are not the same as what i am having an issue with on my home office and remote office locations. Gmail is sounding borked.
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@dmkroslindale I removed the Gmail account last night and then reconfigured it and it seems to work. Now i'll check it for a few days to see if the problem returns or was just a temporary bug.
I didn't notice any delays in the collection of message headers and bodies, but using it only in the evening after 18:30 i don't know if it happens during the day.
This could also be caused by the internet network in the area having excessive loads at certain times.
For your profile location go to In V → Help → About Vivaldi
Close Vivaldi and then rename the "Default" folder to "Default.old" and when you start it again it starts as if it had just been installed.
Here you will find a guide on the procedures and files to save, if you have any doubts, just ask.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/full-reset-of-vivaldi/
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Pesala said in Gmail and some emails not showing up in Vivaldi Mail:
I sent a message to my Gmail account from my Vivaldi.net account.
Opera 12.18 fetched it OK, and the messages shows up in my Webmail account, but so far, Vivaldi does not show it as received; only as sent.
I just tried the same. It was in the Gmail Inbox, but the message counter didn't display in the side panel, as it is deduplicated (in both Vivaldi Sent and Gmail Inbox). The message counter showed the 1 for both accounts in the Mail panel itself, however.