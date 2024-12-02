Hi everyone,

I'm experiencing a problem with Vivaldi on my system, specifically when trying to access links using Twitter/X's t.co redirect/tracking domain. For some reason, these links are getting blocked, and I can't figure out why.

When I try to open a t.co link, I get an ERR_ADDRESS_INVALID error. However:

I can ping t.co successfully.

Using curl, I get the expected 301 redirect.

The same link opens perfectly in Firefox.

In Vivaldi, I’ve already tried to unblock it. On the error message page, I clicked the shield icon next to the URL and selected "Don't block anything" (my browser is in German, so this might be phrased slightly differently). Unfortunately, this didn’t resolve the issue.

Has anyone else encountered this or knows how to fix it? I’d really appreciate any advice. Thanks in advance!