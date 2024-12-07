Streaming Sites Problems
iamjohngalt
New Win 10 install- no sound on rumble and error "media playback aborted" on some streaming sites
I just switched to Win 10 and it is working fine apparently.
I have the latest Vivaldi release.
1st issue:
Vivaldi won't play audio on Rumble. Edge plays the same rumble video with audio fine.
2nd issue:
In Vivaldi I'm getting an error on some streaming sites:
"The media playback was aborted due to a corruption problem or because the media used features your browser did not support."
The same sites stream fine in Edge.
I tried these using Vivaldi in Linux and there was no problem there but I don't know how to solve this on Win 10.
I searched for other reports of this but didn't find them (here and elsewhere.)
I'd appreciate help resolving this on Win10.
Thanks in advance.
@iamjohngalt I've tried a random rumble video and seems to work fine.
Which streaming sites? Are you on windows 10 N edition?
You should see with start > type
winver> enter
@Hadden89
Thanks for the reply.
I'm running 10 enterprise (no 'n') build 22H2 19045.3570.
@iamjohngalt Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@iamjohngalt said in New Win 10 install- no sound on rumble and error "media playback aborted" on some streaming sites:
1st issue:
Vivaldi won't play audio on Rumble. Edge plays the same rumble video with audio fine.
Check in Windows System → Sound → Mixer → Apps if Vivaldi is muted.
2nd issue:
In Vivaldi I'm getting an error on some streaming sites:
"The media playback was aborted due to a corruption problem or because the media used features your browser did not support."
Please, in this case copy content of internal page
chrome://media-internalsand paste here with </> button.
@iamjohngalt said in New Win 10 install- no sound on rumble and error "media playback aborted" on some streaming sites:
I'm running 10 enterprise (no 'n') build 22H2 19045.3570.
Perhaps your company PC something is blocked by your company's system administrator.
Can you open each page in address field and post content here:
vivaldi:management
vivaldi:policy
Do you have security software (Antivirus, Internet Security) installed?
In rare cases a uninstall and reinstall of Vivaldi with installer from vivaldi.com can help.
TravellinBob
Surprised you've "just switched to Windows10" when it reaches End of Life in leas than a year.... I took it as a free upgrade from W7 when it first came out and by and large haven't had any problems, but I have an old computer so can't upgrsade to 11 or 12 because it doesn't meet the MS technical requirements. I'm dumping Windows shortly for Zorin or Mint (STILL can't make my mind up which one - better toss a coin I guess).
iamjohngalt
@TravellinBob
I just didn't care to give MSFT the keys to my personal info (via Win10) and I stayed with W7 until the old version of Vivaldi on W7 wouldn't work properly. (MSFT hasn't done anything for me in 20 years and I haven't cared about updates to W7.) Now I have no choice if I want to effectively use the internet and the apps I need in Windows.
I just started trying to use Win 11 on a new laptop. It's a %^&*ing disaster, imo.
@TravellinBob I expect the w10 End Of Life will be delayed a bit, likely few years.
They are not new on this (they did on xp and seven, so there is a pattern).
Oh, and If not bound to Ubuntu based choices, Manjaro Linux (arch based) with Kde is great too.
Also @iamjohngalt is on w10 enterprise which should have some years more of life.
@DoctorG
Thanks for your assistance.
Pardon my ignorance with Win 10, but ...
I don't see how to get System-Sound-Mixer-Apps
I can get to System-Sound-Mixer, but I don't see any 'apps' choice.
I am able to get sound in Vivaldi from other sites (e.g., youtube), just not from Rumble.
I don't understand what you want pasted for media-internals.
I see a multi tabbed page (Players, Audio, Video Capture, Audio Focus, CDMs) but what is pertinent?
Do I need to try to access the link with the video problem also simultaneously?
(Apologies, I just don't understand.)
There is nothing being blocked intentionally. I am the sole administrator of this single PC.
No corporate management. No policies set.
The only security at this time is from Windows 10 default security.
mib2berlin Soprano
@iamjohngalt said in New Win 10 install- no sound on rumble and error "media playback aborted" on some streaming sites:
I am able to get sound in Vivaldi from other sites (e.g., youtube), just not from Rumble.
Aha, I guess @DoctorG meant the app Vivaldi appear in the sound mixer if Vivaldi is playing sound.
Start a Video in Rumble and open the sound mixer, in Windows 11 it looks like:
Check if sound is enable on the Rumble page with the padlock in the address bar.
-
@iamjohngalt said in New Win 10 install- no sound on rumble and error "media playback aborted" on some streaming sites:
I can get to System-Sound-Mixer, but I don't see any 'apps' choice.
Sorry, having a my german Windows 11, the way of opening Windows Mixer could not better be described by me.
-
@iamjohngalt said in New Win 10 install- no sound on rumble and error "media playback aborted" on some streaming sites:
I see a multi tabbed page (Players, Audio, Video Capture, Audio Focus, CDMs) but what is pertinent?
Do I need to try to access the link with the video problem also simultaneously?
Open the vivaldi://media-internals in tab 1
Open the Rumble video in second tab 2
Start video and let it run a few seconds
In Tab 1 in Players copy all media information to clipboard
Paste here with the </> button in reply toolbar
Do you use any extensions in Vivaldi?
You can see theme listed in page
vivaldi://system→ extensions → Expand
Copy the list and paste here
And try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Sorry, I need to catch up on this problem and the helpful suggestions here.
This is an example of a stream that doesn't work on my Vivaldi installation in Win 10:
https://www.espn.com/video/clip?id=42832683
This stream does work when using MSFT Edge.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@iamjohngalt
Hi, play just fine here:
Did you test in a Guest Profile?