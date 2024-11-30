@Strangiato

There is a chance the sector of the hard drive that is storing the /home/stalker/.config/vivaldi/Default/DIPS-journal file might be corrupt. Is there a way you may try copying the file somewhere else to see if you can or not copy it? You may try something like: cp /home/stalker/.config/vivaldi/Default/DIPS-journal /tmp

You may also try running the following command which will check the device for bad sectors/blocks. Running the command may take a while depending on the size of the partition plus the speed of the disk: sudo badblocks -v /dev/sda1

If there are bad sectors, you may need to either replace the disk or tell the operating system not to write to the specific sectors that are bad using the e2fsck command or similar. You may need to check that with your specific Linux distribution for proper command/steps.

Regards,

Fred D.